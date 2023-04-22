Will Levis is now the betting favorite to go No. 2 overall

Posted by Michael David Smith on April 22, 2023, 3:21 PM EDT
NFL Combine
Getty Images

Kentucky quarterback Will Levis is now the favorite to be the No. 2 overall pick in the 2023 NFL draft.

Multiple sports books have installed Levis as the favorite to be the second overall pick, either to the Texans or to some other team if the Texans trade down.

Alabama quarterback Bryce Young is the overwhelming favorite to be the No. 1 overall pick. The intrigue starts at No. 2, where the Texans haven’t tipped their hands and have indicated that they would consider trading down, or taking a non-quarterback.

For most of the pre-draft process, Ohio State quarterback C.J. Stroud was the favorite to go No. 2, but his odds have dropped amid increasing talk that the Texans (and other teams) aren’t as high on him as many believed.

The player with the next-best odds to go No. 2 overall is Texas Tech pass rusher Tyree Wilson. Stroud and Alabama pass rusher Will Anderson are now viewed as long shots to go with the second overall pick on Thursday night.

Permalink 3 Comments Feed for comments Back to top

3 responses to “Will Levis is now the betting favorite to go No. 2 overall

  1. Maybe Levi’s would have done just as well when facing Georgia D as Stroud… oh wait!

  3. A team will see him as another Josh Allen with similar college skills. Both are big, strong, have running ability, a big, if inaccurate, arm. Allen had the benefit of excellent NFL coaching and improved his passing skills dramatically. Levis will need the same. I prefer Allen’s humble nature though.

Leave a Reply

You must be logged in to leave a comment. Not a member? Register now!

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.