Chatter won’t stop of Aaron Rodgers to 49ers

Posted by Mike Florio on April 23, 2023, 10:16 AM EDT
NFC Divisional Playoffs - San Francisco 49ers v Green Bay Packers
Getty Images

Two years ago this week, an attempt by the 49ers to trade for Aaron Rodgers resulted in an explosion of reporting and chatter and speculation as to whether Rodgers would be traded during the 2021 draft.

He still hasn’t been traded.

It’s likely going to happen this week, with the Packers and Jets finally working out a deal. But the media abhors a vacuum. With the Lamar Jackson negotiations stagnant and Tom Brady retired (until he isn’t), folks need to write and talk and harvest clicks regarding Rodgers.

Us included.

But we’re not going to try to inflate the news balloon with fugazi air. This idea that, as the trade to the Jets remains delayed, the Packers could pivot to the 49ers, continues to defy all logic and common sense.

First, and most importantly, Aaron Rodgers has said it’s his intention to play for the Jets. Until that intention changes, the destination will not. Period. And there has been no indication, no leak, no chatter that Rodgers has changed his intention to play for the Jets. Until that happens, there’s no way he’s being traded to any team but the Jets.

I know. I know. There’s no no-trade clause in the Rodgers contract. It doesn’t matter. No one is going to trade for a 39-year-old quarterback who has a $60 million compensation package for 2023 unless he wants to be there. Even the most dysfunctional team is (or should be) sufficiently functional to realize that.

Second, why does anyone think the Packers would trade Rodgers to a conference rival? While the Packers might not make it to the playoffs this year, they surely don’t want to see Rodgers during his remaining time in the NFL, if they can help it. Whatever more they’d possibly get from the 49ers over whatever the Jets are offering isn’t worth the potential headache.

Third, where’s this chatter coming from? New York-based voices. It makes sense. The Packers could be deliberately trying to stir up rancor in New York, hoping to pressure the Jets to get the deal done before Rodgers ends up elsewhere. And the New York voices who are pushing this possibility realize the potential value in getting folks properly agitated.

In the absence of anything to talk about, why not talk about the possibility that the think they’d love to be talking about won’t happen at all?

We’re not passing judgment. We’re just making observations.

So here’s another observation. If there really was anything to a potential trade of Rodgers to the 49ers or any other team, we’d be hearing about it from Green Bay media, from national media, and/or from media covering the team that could be acquiring Rodgers. If/when that ever happens, that’s the time to take it seriously.

Again, it would all start with leaks and/or chatter and/or rumors that Rodgers has changed his intention about playing for the Jets. Until that happens, ignore all of it.

Permalink 20 Comments Feed for comments Back to top

20 responses to “Chatter won’t stop of Aaron Rodgers to 49ers

  1. I’d be fine trading him to a NFC team. More draft capital makes more sense. The 49’ers are more talented for awhile in any event. Rogers or not it’s a loss when they play.

  2. When the story changes every five minutes, you start to wonder about the quality of the sources providing the information. When that happens, it’s no longer entertaining, and you find something else to do with your time.

  3. The Packers can pay Rodgers (it’s not like they’ll be surprised,) farm him out to any takers right up until the trade deadline in Week 8, get what they want, and recover. The cards are heavily in favor of the Packers. If the Jets are serious about going all-in, they’d better hurry up.

  4. This is basically Packers propaganda to shape a narrative in order to get a 1st round pick from the Jets. Only the Packers, and Packers alone, think they’re fooling anyone.

  6. San Fran has no picks this year until the 3rd. They would have to trade next year’s 1st and at least a starter to get Rodgers. Not worth it.

  7. If the Jets keep making lowball offers and the 49ers offer a significantly better deal, Gutekunst would be a fool not to consider it, even if it is to a NFC team.

  8. The Green Bay media is basically the Packers themselves. No one who is the daily beat reporters for the Packers is going to leak anything the club doesn’t want, or those people risk losing their Packers gig and be left with covering other local sports like cow milking competitions.

    Rodgers will go where he wants to go. Lifestyle wise and the way he deals with the media wise, SF makes more sense than NY.

  9. This is all coming from Belichick who desperately wants to avoid a 4th place divisional finish

  10. Flimsy argument. The fact is the 49ers are Super Bowl ready and need a qb. San Francisco is home to Rodgers. He’d like nothing more than to win a Super Bowl there and say “could’ve been more” but for your dumb draft decision. Finally GB isn’t ready to contend. This concern about trading a player within the conference is SO OVERBLOWN! I also think it’s overblown if it happens in the division. If the Jets don’t pony up GB will forever say they gave the jets ample time to make a deal. This will be a Jets failure.

  11. This would be an interesting story if Rodger’s was at the beginning of his career.

  13. I would think the Prince of Darkness would jump at the chance to play for the 9’rs
    If he’s as evil and self-centered as some portray him, I doubt prior intensions would
    keep him from going to Frisco.

  15. If this somehow, some way happened, the Jets would need to pivot hard to Lamar Jackson. They cannot go into the season with Zach Wilson as their QB.

  16. It should be an option. The Jets could sign him, he could have a very good year, get the fire back in his belly, and New York could trade him to SF after a single season and reap draft picks.

    Green Bay needs to realize that possibility so if SF is willing to give up a package of picks and a player or two, it should be seriously considered. Green Bay is in a good position here.

  17. Not being a fan of any of those 3 teams, it honestly makes the most sense in San Francisco (if their cap would allow some how). The Jets are not an “Aaron Rogers away” from being super competitive……the 49ers might be NFC favorites with Rogers. Aaron Rogers changes his “intentions” a lot, so who knows. Something about “smoke and fire”.

  18. Wasn’t much difference between him & Purdy last year outside of Purdy costing a fraction of the price and bringing no outside distractions

  19. First, and foremost the niners don’t have the cap space. That makes it impossible. Second, they built their team around cheap quarterbacks.

    They will draft the kid from UCLA.

  20. Regarding the second point, it makes no sense for Green Bay to be concerned about trading AR to a conference team. Once he’s gone he’s gone, it makes absolutely no difference if you have to play against him or not. Get the best package from any team.

Leave a Reply

You must be logged in to leave a comment. Not a member? Register now!

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.