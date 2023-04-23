Facing a warrant for unpaid child support, Antonio Brown apparently makes the payment

USA TODAY Sports

Former NFL receiver Antonio Brown has had a few issues with the law over the years. He moved quickly to avoid another one.

Facing an arrest warrant for failure to pay more than $30,000 in child support, Brown apparently made the payment.

TMZ.com reported on Friday that a warrant had been issued. Via the New York Daily News, Brown posted on Instagram a screenshot of a receipt showing that he had paid $33,250.58 to the appropriate authorities.

On Saturday night, Brown told WRGB in Albany that he had indeed made the payment. Brown was in town for a game of the Albany Empire, an indoor football team he partially owns.

“Yeah, well first off, anytime you say a guy owns a team, there’s going to be some garnishing of wages, but let’s get this clear, I paid my bills, I’m a professional,” Brown said. “It’s about the Empire and running a business. And we don’t need negativity on my name, it’s bigger than me.”

But Brown has repeatedly been accused, mainly through civil suits, of not paying his bills. Most recently, a celebrity jeweler sued Brown for $1.1 million.