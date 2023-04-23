For the coming launch of Father of Mine, I’m giving away something from the barn

Anthony Zych

It’s landing next Tuesday. A new mob novel, set in the town where I grew up. Inspired by the alleged or actual activities of the crew that ran things back then.

Father of Mine unfolds primarily between September and October 1973, with four primary characters who narrate the action and events from their own perspectives.

Kirkus liked it. You will, too. Especially since it’s only $4.99.

A surprising number of you have pre-ordered it. Thank you for that. I’d still like to goose the numbers a little bit more in advance of the launch date.

So here’s the offer. Send an email with the subject line “Father of Mine Preorder Prize” to florio@profootballtalk.com. Next Tuesday morning, I’ll randomly select one submission for the (drum roll, please) an item from the PFT Barn.

You don’t have to preorder the book to be eligible. Obviously, I’d like you to preorder the book. But anyone who sends the email is included in the sweepstakes, whether they preordered the book or not.

I’ll personally pick the item. I’ll send it to the winner. I’ll also give the winner two or three options, including perhaps a couple of Montecristos, No. 1.

And, yes, there’s plenty of stuff down there from which to choose. The most valuable of the collection (like my dad’s antique croupier stick) definitely won’t be included.

It won’t be something meaningless, like a nail from the toolbox in the back room. It’ll be a real item from the barn, likely something that has been in the barn for a while.

So send your submission with the proper subject line to florio@profootballtalk.com. Then preorder the book, if you want — and if you haven’t already done it.

Next Tuesday, maybe you’ll hear from me.

And if you’re curious about what you’ll be paying $4.99 for, the first three chapters are here.

UPDATE 11:09 a.m. ET: This probably was not a great idea, based on the speed and intensity of the initial entries. Oh well.