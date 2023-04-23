Jets, Packers have reportedly resumed Aaron Rodgers trade talks

April 23, 2023
With Friday night marking the moment that the clock strikes 12 on a trade of Aaron Rodgers from the Packers to the Jets, it makes sense for the two teams to resume their communications.

They reportedly have.

Via Ian Rapoport of NFL Media, the two teams “recently re-engaged” on potential Rodgers talks.

A deal is not imminent, but the two sides are at least talking — with hopes a deal can (finally) be done this week,” Rapoport tweeted.

Friday was always the target. At the latest, the deal happens when the Jets are on the clock with consecutive selections in round two.

The one thing the two teams don’t disagree on is the first piece of the multi-pick package: a second-round pick in 2023.The sticking point has become the compensation for 2024, and the protection for the Jets in 2025, if Rodgers doesn’t play beyond 2023.

Since the Packers seem to be determined to get a first-round pick in 2024, we recently suggested a formula that would start with a first-round pick and then drop if certain conditions are or aren’t met. If, for example, the Jets don’t win a playoff game, it drops. Or if, for example, Rodgers retires before April 1, 2024, it drops.

That’s a relatively meaningless twist on a formula that starts low and go up. By starting high, the Packers would able to puff their chests out a bit, with the message being sent to casual fans who won’t follow the various nooks and crannies of the sport that Green Bay got what it wanted, even if a year from now it doesn’t.

The best news from this not-unexpected news is that, hopefully, it will kill the vacuum-filling noise regarding the possibility of Rodgers being traded not to the Jets but to the 49ers. Again, that’s not happening unless and until Rodgers changes his “intention” to play for the Jets.

Currently, it appears that his intention is on the verge of finally becoming a reality.

15 responses to “Jets, Packers have reportedly resumed Aaron Rodgers trade talks

  1. I sure would get a kick out of it if Rodgers ended up back with the Packers. GB, Jets second round pick is evaporating before your eyes. Tick, tick, tick, tick.

    Once again Rodgers demands and the Packer’s grovel

    Stomping and tantrums won’t help the packers get what they could of got last year before Rodgers play fell.
    Rather let them have his cap hit the next 3 years.

  5. I sure would get a kick out of it if Rodgers ended up back with the Packers too. Jets, your chances of going deep in the playoffs is evaporating before your eyes.
    Tick, tick, tick.

  6. Thrilled that the other NFC North starting quarterbacks are about to be Jordan Love, Justin Fields, and Trey Lance. Good luck!

  7. They’ll simply swap #1’s and get the 2. Then they can tell their fans they got a 1.

  8. Packers are playing with fire. A lot could happen on draft night, including the Jets trading up to get CJ Stroud if he falls. What would the Packers do then?

  9. Just say no Joe Douglas. Walk away. Rogers is a very old 40 who has always had the luxury of playing in the worst division in football. He can’t handle the AFC east. Not to mention the Jets will have to pay him a 110 million. No other team will trade for this horrible contract. Let GB pay Rodgers 110 million to be a backup the next two years. They will be in cap hell the next decade eating that contract. Horrible idea trading for Rodgers.

  10. This is The Jets being the Jets. I would slam the door in the Packers face and tell them to eat his contract because the music has stopped the their are no more chairs. The Jets are bidding against THEMSELVES ! Offer the Packers a a second round draft pick or walk away from the table. SHOW SOME GUTS for once. They need to get him off their payroll more then you need him on your roster. EVER THINK OF THAT?

  11. You don’t get the winner of two of the last three NFL MVP Awards without giving up a #1 pick and much more. Packers essentially have the same team they had last year hoping to make a run but with a healthy Bakhtiari and a healthy Jenkins up front. Plus two rookie receivers from last year with a year under their belt now. Keep Rodgers up if you aren’t fairly compensated. Jets will be fine.

    Or will they…

  12. Take their first 2nd round pick this year, swap first round picks, plus another 2nd round pick next year.

  14. Everyone (except some deluded Packers fans) knows what they are going to get.
    Forget multiple guaranteed First and Second round picks for a couple of years.
    They will get a second round pick , plus some other pick dependent upon on future performance which will be of minimal use to GB unless the Jets hit it out of the park i.e. either win or go close to winning the Superbowl.

