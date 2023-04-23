Saquon Barkley on contract: Whatever happens, happens

Getty Images

Giants running back Saquon Barkley was not with the team for the start of its offseason program this week and General Manager Joe Schoen said there’s been no progress toward the long-term deal that Barkley is looking for after the team used their franchise tag on him earlier this year.

Barkley had a chance to weigh in on his situation as well. He confirmed that there have not been a lot of talks with the team about a deal, but said he was not concerned about the pace of conversations because of where we are in the calendar. He also said that no one should be concerned about him missing time during this segment of offseason work.

“Where do I stand with the Giants right now? It’s like what someone said the other day . . . it’s still April,” Barkley said, via Keith Groller of The Morning Call. “I haven’t had conversations with Joe too much. So the best way I can handle it is to keep working. Whatever happens, happens. There are things I can’t really control right now. All I can control is how I will wake up every morning and stay with my goals and my passion. Even though I may not be with the team right now and not in the building, I don’t think anyone with the Giants is concerned about my work-ethic and my teammates aren’t worried about how I’m preparing.”

July 17 is the deadline for the Giants and Barkley to work out a longer deal. If they can’t and Barkley eventually signs his tag, he will have a $10.091 million salary in 2023.