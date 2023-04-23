Why didn’t anyone else pursue Tyler Huntley?

Posted by Mike Florio on April 23, 2023, 12:00 PM EDT
The news that Pro Bowl (somehow) quarterback Tyler Huntley will sign his restricted free agency tender with the Ravens isn’t a surprise, given that the window for signing an offer sheet with another team has closed.

But here’s the question. With the Ravens having only a right of first refusal and no compensation if another team had signed Huntley, why didn’t anyone pursue him?

He’s making only $2.627 million in 2023. It’s a bargain. It’s better than a bargain. It’s a steal. He has eight career regular-season starts. He almost led Baltimore to an upset of the Bengals in the wild-card round of the playoffs.

Ravens coach John Harbaugh has said there’s no question in his mind that Huntley can be a starting quarterback in the NFL.

So why didn’t another team make Huntley an offer? Why didn’t another team consider adding him as a starter, or as a backup making more than a mere $2.627 million?

We’ve wondered in the past whether collusion occurs in the restricted free agency market. We flagged the possibility 10 years ago. Days later, the Patriots signed Steelers receiver Emmanuel Sanders to an offer sheet. Pittsburgh matched it.

The Patriots started using it more often. In 2016, they signed Bills receiver Chris Hogan to an offer sheet. Buffalo didn’t match. A year later, the Patriots signed Bills running back Mike Gillislee to an offer sheet. When the Bills didn’t match that one, they received a fifth-round pick as compensation.

A player last changed teams, as best we can tell, five years ago, when the Ravens signed Saints receiver Willie Snead to an offer sheet and the Saints didn’t match. There was no compensation, given the level of the tender. Just days earlier, the Saints signed Bears receiver Cameron Meredith to an offer sheet that the Bears didn’t match.

Two years ago, the Patriots applied a second-round tender to up-and-coming cornerback J.C. Jackson. As we reported at this time, his representatives called every team in the league, but none would pursue him.

As explained at the time, there was a sense that some teams won’t pursue restricted free agents from other teams, as a courtesy. Basically, the position for some teams in situations like this quite possibly has become, “We don’t go after theirs, they don’t go after ours.”

Of course, the Bears signed Bills offensive lineman Ryan Bates to an offer sheet last year. Buffalo matched it. So either there isn’t collusion, or then-first-year G.M. Ryan Poles had yet to get the memo.

If it’s collusion, it would be difficult if not impossible to prove. If it’s not collusion, it means that most teams are independently and coincidentally choosing not to try to make their teams better by trying to sign players whose contracts have expired and, in many cases, can be gotten for no compensation — if the current team doesn’t match the offer.

As to Huntley specifically, it’s simply odd that no other team would try to sign him, especially since the Ravens currently are caught in an impasse with franchise-tagged starter Lamar Jackson. Huntley is Baltimore’s obvious Plan B, if Lamar ends up missing Week One, and maybe beyond. At a minimum, Huntley will lead the transition to the Todd Monken offense during OTAs, mandatory minicamp, and possibly part or all of training camp.

A rival team could have thrown a wrench into the Ravens’ plans at the most important position on the field. At a minimum, someone else could have forced the Ravens to pay more for Huntley than a mere $2.627 million.

It apparently wasn’t even a consideration. Huntley didn’t take a single visit. His name never came up, not once, as a player that another team would pursue.

Look around the league. Huntley could have potentially competed to start in places like Houston, Las Vegas, Washington, Carolina, New Orleans, Atlanta, or Tampa Bay. He could have been a bridge to Kyler Murray becoming healthy in Arizona. Huntley could have been a viable backup to franchise quarterbacks in Buffalo, Kansas City, Philadelphia, or Cincinnati.

Again, he’s making only $2.627 million. How much more would it have taken to snatch him away from the Ravens? How much above $2.75 million would the Ravens have paid before not matching the offer?

If anyone considered it, they did a nice job of keeping it completely quiet. And the Ravens have benefited from it, allowing them to keep a low-cost insurance policy against the possibility that Lamar Jackson won’t sign.

22 responses to “Why didn’t anyone else pursue Tyler Huntley?

  1. We couldn’t have signed him in Washington because we just signed Jacoby Brisett…

  2. Yes. Of course owners have a sort of unstated agreement that they won’t go after other teams’ RFAs as a matter of course. It’s what I would call “light collusion”. In that it’s pretty much just good business practice not to have open poaching of young players.

    In Huntley’s case, nobody wants him as a starter- fair or not. Teams would rather spend first or second round picks on guys who might be great than pay a reasonable price for a guy who is a high-end backup. The question is whether Huntley would even entertain a backup role in another system when he’s got a decent chance to start (and be successful) in the likely even that Jackson either holds out or gets injured.

  3. Mysterious lack of interest. Would’ve been a perfect fit in Detroit. Clear upgrade over Nate Sudfeld.

  4. I’m a Ravens Homer and I don’t like Huntley. LJ has no touch. Huntley is a JV version of LJ. You’re mistaken if you think he’s a starter in NFL. XFL definitely.

  5. At the end of last season I thought he would be a great backup in Chicago. I’m surprised they didn’t try to land him. Nothing against Walker but I much prefer Tyler.

  6. Because he’s a running quarterback. That’s why no one wants him or Lamar Jackson. Running quarterbacks are not dependable and they don’t last. Look at at Can Newton. Done

  8. Has it ever occurred to anyone that running quarterbacks are not a fade, they are high school and college quarterbacks. Everyone loves to say how fast a college quarterback ran at the combine-so the hell what! Tom Brady runs the 40 yard dash in 4.5 days, he’s been to 10 Super Bowls and won seven. I don’t want an athlete at the quarterback position (Lamar Jackson, Justin Fields, Trey Lance etc)-I want a “Quarterback” at the quarterback position……..

  9. The goal is to win football games, and it’s a QB league. Why would anyone expect teams to go after losing QB’s? I mean, it does happen, but it shouldn’t be the expectation. The fact that all the decent QBs decline their pro bowl invitation, and mediocre backups take those spots doesn’t mean those mediocre QBs gain real value. Furthermore, I don’t think teams are making roster decisions based on fear of what the Ravens might do. The Ravens don’t scare anyone, especially if Huntley is under center.

  11. I think we know the answer to this question. Baltimore is where QBs go to die.

  12. Well…Huntley is a poor man’s Tyrod Taylor and Baltimore seems like the only team that has use for him as the backup to a guy nobody else has use for…

  15. Ravens fan here. Maybe because he’s just not that good. 3-5 record as a starter, and he’s thrown more picks than touchdowns. Sure Harbaugh says he’s starting caliber, but what do you expect him to say?

  16. Perhaps teams have looked at the Ravens record in those eight Huntley starts. Or perhaps teams have checked out his stats in those starts. Or, most importantly, teams have watched him play. I’m sure that Huntley is a nice guy, the issue is that he’s just not very good.

  18. The Ravens did not “almost upset” the Bengals in the playoffs. The Bengals started with a 10 point lead and never trailed. Anyone who watched the game knows that the Bengals were the superior team the entire game.

  19. Because he’s no good. Aside from you and Harbaugh, no one else thinks he’s a starter. Maybe in the XFL or USFL but not the NFL.

    But keep banging the drum for these bottom of the roster guys, or guys who have reps bigger than their game. Maybe, after decades of being around the pros, you will eventually learn what one looks like.

  20. As a Ravens fan I think he is just OK as a Backup and am not sure he would ever succeed as the Starter. He fits the Ravens because he has decent running ability, but seems pretty limited seeing the field as a Passer. Kinda like someone else we know.

  21. The reason why another team has not expressed interest in Huntley is because he is not very good. He is a career backup.

  22. “He could have been a bridge to Kyler Murray becoming healthy in Arizona. ”

    No, he could replace Myler Murray in Arizona, for a lot less $, sans the piss-poor attitude

