Aaron Rodgers could return to Lambeau Field in 2024

Getty Images

He seemingly exited for good at the end of the 2022 season. There’s still a chance he’ll be returning to Lambeau Field. Wearing green. But not gold.

Under the scheduling formula adopted when the NFL expanded to 17 regular-season games, the teams of the NFC North are due to host one team from the AFC East. It depends on where the teams finish in 2023.

If the Jets and Packers land in the same position in their respective divisions, it’s Jets at Packers in 2024.

In theory, there’s a 25-percent chance of that happening.

The two teams played there in 2022. The Jets beat the Packers.

Of course, Rodgers would have to choose to play in 2024 for the matchup to happen. He’ll know whether the 2023 schedule includes a trip to Lambeau Field the moment the 2023 regular season ends.

Whether it makes him more or less likely to return is a different issue. But he’ll know all 17 opponents for 2024 before making any decisions about whether to play another year.