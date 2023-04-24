Aaron Rodgers is expected to wear No. 8 in New York

April 24, 2023
Hall of Fame quarterback Joe Namath gave his blessing to have his retired jersey unretired for Aaron Rodgers, because what else was Namath going to do? If he’d done anything else, he’d look like a poor sport.

Fortunately, Rodgers is reportedly doing the right thing, too.

According to Adam Schefter of ESPN.com, Rodgers is expected to wear No. 8 with the Jets. It’s the number Rodgers wore in college, at Cal.

We argued last month that Rodgers should opt for No. 8, and that he should allow Namath’s No. 12 to remain retired.

And if/when some future Packers quarterback who wore No. 12 elsewhere goes to Green Bay, we’ll argue that Rodgers’s retired jersey should be respected.

As we said last week, the number doesn’t make the man. The man makes the number. If that’s the only thing Aaron and I ever agree on, that’s good enough for me.

  1. Good… make your own way A-A-Ron. Wearing 12 would have field that diva fire. Now let’s go win some damn games!!!

  2. Seems like the Packers got the best of this deal. 1st round in 24 for 65%. Doesn’t say he has to play in 2024. Better 1st round pick this year and the 42nd pick. The Jets got fleeced.

  3. Be careful what you wish for. It’s all fun and games until the diva decides SHOWTIME.

  6. Bills should have capitalized on their window… AFC East looks to rest in NYC for the next few years.

  7. Boy, this is gonna be awkward. Love it! The collapse will be even better than Favre.

  11. The real question is will he now be wearing a big, pimpy fur coat (and shades) like Namath always did?

  12. A bit arrogant given that was Browning Nagle’s number, wouldn’t you say?

  13. Namath is an important historical NFL figure, but his career was plagued by knee issues, and by the time he made his own swan song with the Rams, he was washed up. Rodgers has had the better career by far, and should have something left in the tank for the Jets, but Broadway Joe was a cooler, more laid back guy, that’s for sure.

  14. Greater than Favre, Starr and soon to be greater than Namath. Try and top that. I’m a legend. ’nuff said.

