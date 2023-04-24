A’Shawn Robinson agrees to one-year deal with Giants

Posted by Myles Simmons on April 24, 2023, 2:54 PM EDT
Atlanta Falcons v Los Angeles Rams
Getty Images

The Giants have beefed up their defensive front just before the draft.

Per Ian Rapoport of NFL Media, the club has agreed to sign defensive tackle A'Shawn Robinson to a one-year deal worth up to $8 million.

Robinson spent the last three seasons with the Rams, winning Super Bowl LVI with the club. In 2022, he recorded 42 total tackles with two tackles for loss and three quarterback hits in 10 games. He was on the field for 359 defensive snaps.

A fourth-round pick in the 2016 draft, Robinson played his first four seasons with the Lions. The 28-year-old defensive lineman has recorded 7.0 sacks, 20 tackles for loss, and 20 QB hits in his 93 career games.

4 responses to “A’Shawn Robinson agrees to one-year deal with Giants

  1. Unsung stud of the Rams D-line. The guy could not be run against. I wish him continued success in NY.

  3. Next question is where did the money come from. Stapleton said it’s around 4M with up to 8 possible. The cap space is 2.2M.

