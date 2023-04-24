Brian Gutekunst on trading Davante Adams, Aaron Rodgers: There’s risk in the NFL

Posted by Charean Williams on April 24, 2023, 5:33 PM EDT
First, it was Davante Adams. Now, it’s Aaron Rodgers.

The Packers traded their All-Pro receiver in 2022, nine days after Rodgers announced he was returning to the team rather than retire. On Monday, the Packers completed a trade that will send their All-Pro quarterback to the Jets.

In 2020 and 2021, Adams caught 238 passes for 2,927 yards and 29 touchdowns in earning back-to-back All-Pro honors. That’s an average of eight catches for 98 yards and a touchdown per game. He helped Rodgers win back-to-back MVP honors.

The Packers went 26-7 in the final two seasons with Rodgers and Adams on their roster. But they were only 1-2 in the postseason with upset losses at home to the Bucs in the NFC Championship Game in the 2020 season and to the 49ers in the division round in the 2021 season.

Now, both are gone without winning a championship together.

“That’s part of the job, right?” Packers General Manager Brian Gutekunst said Monday, via video from Matt Schneidman of TheAthletic.com. “Absolutely. That’s part of the job. Obviously, Aaron was entering a time in his career where he was going to be ending, and we had to be prepared for the future and get prepared to try to move forward. Yeah, that’s part of the National Football League. Great players are going to come, and they’re going to go. You’ve got to be prepared to add good football players to your roster, so you can keep winning. This is the National Football League.”

The Packers drafted Christian Watson in the second round last year to replace Adams. He showed promise with 41 catches for 611 yards and seven touchdowns in 14 games.

They now begin the Jordan Love era, having drafted the heir apparent to Rodgers in the first round in 2020.

Gutekunkst was asked if his trades of Adams to the Raiders and Rodgers to the Jets were “risky.”

“There’s risk in the National Football League,” Gutekunst said. “I mean, we were 8-9 last year, so we’re trying to get better. You know what I mean? I think that’s important.”

17 responses to “Brian Gutekunst on trading Davante Adams, Aaron Rodgers: There’s risk in the NFL

  1. Gutekunst must have needed a cigarette after the Jets took care of him so nicely.

    Wow. Jets got fleeced. It’s the equivalent of a very high 2/low 1 this year and will almost certainly be a 1 next year. Why not just go after Lamar if you’re gonna pay that price?

    Packers had to trade Rodgers and got a 1 and a low 1/high 2 for him and got out from under that awful contract. Unreal. Kudos to the Packers; as a Bear fan, that’s tough for me to say.

    Jets caved and should be embarrassed.

  2. Gutekunst got almost everything he wanted except the outright additional first round pick this year.
    Improved his first rounder and added a second this year – the price a move back from late 5th to mid 6th
    Second rounder next year which becomes first if Rodgers plays 2/3 of snaps – NOT based on the Jets success
    No penalties based on the results of next year’s darkness retreat

  3. In other news, the Packers have agreed to trade Jordan Love to the Jets on April 16, 2038 for the Jets’ 1st and 5th-round picks in 2038.

  4. Green Bay can make this trade because they are lucky enough to play in the softest division in the NFL.

  5. Your tenure in Green Bay will be linked to these two trades Gutekunst. Packers better improve or your head will be on the chopping block.

  6. I still would’ve preferred if the Pack had traded ARod to the Broncos for anything near the Russell Wilson return, but this is more than I thought they’d get. About Davante Adams, he didn’t want to be there anymore. So I’m glad they don’t have that mega contract on the books. Take chances with cheaper players as they hadn’t won big games with ARod/Adams anyway

  7. Many fans thought the Pack were crazy to put their future in Farve’s hands. . Same when they put their future in Rodger’s hands Same now when the future is now in Love’s hands. We’ll see. And both Farve and Rodgers had poor first seasons.

    Rodgers played very well in 2008.

    They lost a bunch of 1-score games, the defense fell from 6th in 2007 to 22nd in 2008.

  9. jg322 says:
    April 24, 2023 at 5:37 pm

    Packers had to trade Rodgers and got a 1 and a low 1/high 2 for him and got out from under that awful contract. Unreal. Kudos to the Packers; as a Bear fan, that’s tough for me to say.
    The Packers still are left with $40 million in dead cap from the trade.

  10. The Packers did an excellent job in getting what they did, all things considered. They’ll be picking up a QB in the later rounds this year and expect them to draft another one no matter what next year.

  12. GB is about to find out what its like to not have a ALL Pro propping up a mediocre HC and team.

  13. Remember yesterday when Rappaport said 49 ers are trading for Rodgers? and i said no way hes always wrong? Good times.

  15. Yeah and you started all of this by drafting love. People want to compare favre and rodgers as both contemplating retirement for many years and as both being traded to the jets. But they are very different. Favre started the retirement talk after the 2001 season and it grew more after each season, just like his ego. Rodgers never mentioned retirement until love was drafted. In fact the only thing rodgers said was he wanted to play into his 40s. Let’s not forget Rodgers fell to the packers. The packers traded up for love.

  16. cakesw says:
    April 24, 2023 at 5:54 pm
    Green Bay can make this trade because they are lucky enough to play in the softest division in the NFL.

    The Vikings stomped their way through the division while the Lions have been quietly making some bold moves forward. Did you not see Detroit show A-Aron the door IN LAMBEAU on the final regular season game?

