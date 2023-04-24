David Bakhtiari: I used “they” to refer to the Packers front office

Posted by Josh Alper on April 24, 2023, 10:20 AM EDT
Detroit Lions v Green Bay Packers
Getty Images

When Packers left tackle David Bakhtiari referred to the team as “they” in a recent interview when discussing the team’s expected parting of the ways with quarterback Aaron Rodgers and the “rebuilding” that accompanies such a move, PFT and others took note of that word choice while wondering what it might mean for Bakhtiari’s future with the team.

Bakhtiari returned to the topic during an appearance on the Open Mike podcast with Michael Silver. Silver asked Bakhtiari if there’s been any awkwardness as a result of that word choice. Bakhtiari said that there as been some and explained why he feels the use of “they” was misunderstood in his previous comments.

“‘They’ is the front office. I am not the front office,” Bakhtiari said. “Like I said before, when I act rationally and I take my emotions out and look from a business standpoint, I’m thinking from a third-person point of view. So it’s almost annoying the fact that I have to explain that. And that’s why I know I have Twitter and my ability to use my voice. So I’m like, by responding to any of this, it creates credibility and it makes it more real. When this is just people going off on a tangent, nitpicking said words. For what? Again, I’m not a type of person that’s gonna assassinate my sentences so you can find a cryptic message I’m trying to find. If I felt like I wanted to dissociate, I would flat out say, ‘I’m gonna dissociate.’ And that’s pretty black and white. There’s no gray area with me. So, again, if I have to spell it out even further. ‘They’ means the front office of the Green Bay Packers.”

Bakhtiari restructured his contract with the team this offseason and said that he expects the team will cut or extend him in 2024 because of the looming cap charge for that year. In the interim, he’s part of this year’s team and repeated his belief that they are rebuilding.

“And that’s totally fine,” Bakhtiari said. “I’m not saying that we’re going to be bad. I’m not saying we’re going to be good. I don’t know and that’s the beauty. No one really knows how good they are. We start the season, everyone is batting 1.000. No one has any losses. No one has any wins. And let the season play out however it may be.”

This week’s draft is likely to be the moment when the Rodgers trade finally takes place and that will fully kick off the reconstruction of the Packers for the 2023 season.

13 responses to “David Bakhtiari: I used “they” to refer to the Packers front office

  1. They was appropriate to use at the time and still is. He shouldn’t have to explain that.

  5. Stupid that he even has to explain.

    And to the guy above who says he is back-pedaling, it makes me wonder if you know what that means because he simply answered a question and didn’t reverse anything he said last week.

  6. Thus “they” may trade him for picks, he is too costly and “they” made a big mistake paying for his past performance. He is good but not so good to bankrupt a team by playing limited time. His best days were two years ago. “They” should have figured that out.

  7. mikefloreo says:
    April 24, 2023 at 10:22 am
    They was appropriate to use at the time and still is. He shouldn’t have to explain that.

    ********************

    Words of wisdom and common sense!

    I say “we” if I talk about my family. I run my own small business now and talk about it as “we.” But when I worked for a large company sometimes I said “we” about the company and other times I said “they” when I was talking about the company’s plans because it wasn’t as if senior management asked me what those plans should be. Plenty of pro athletes talk about themselves in the third person, like if they are Joe Smith they might say “Is Joe Smith happy with our situation here? You could say Joe Smith is OK with it.” Pro athletes aren’t lawyers or government officials. I don’t think it makes sense to overinterpret every single word they use offhandedly while getting dressed in a locker room or talking on a radio interview or podcast.

  9. Zero reason to have to even acknowledge any misunderstanding on Bakhtiari’s part. I recall reading the article with his quote and knew exactly what he meant.

    Exactly what idiot(s) did not?

  11. Thus “they” may trade him for picks, he is too costly and “they” made a big mistake paying for his past performance.
    ============

    PFF had him in their top 5 last year. Again.

    He had been an All-Pro 4 years in a row, a 5th after he signed the contract. He was 29 years-old.

    Every team would have made the exact same move.

  12. I understood him to be a very frustrated and disenchanted guy. And seemingly disloyal to a team that went all-in on him. Perception is reality and DB came across as if he’d rather move on. Sad, given what was given to him.

