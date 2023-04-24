Jalen Hurts: Money is nice, championships are better

April 24, 2023
Eagles quarterback Jalen Hurts‘ new contract will pay him very well, but his vision for the future isn’t limited to his bank account.

During a press conference on Monday, Hurts was asked why he didn’t push for a fully guaranteed contract while negotiating with the team. Hurts said it “takes a village” to build a team as special as the one the Eagles had during last season’s run to the Super Bowl and that his goal was to do what he could to ensure that the team remains a top contender for as long as possible.

“Money is nice, championships are better,” Hurts said.

There’s no contract that Hurts could sign that would keep everyone in place in Philadelphia and this offseason has seen a number of key players leave for other teams, but the Eagles clearly believe that Hurts’ presence and the overall makeup of the organization is a match that will make for a lot more success in the future.

  3. This is how players should think….Kirk’s Cousin could learn a lesson. Winning is always more important than money, especially when you have more money than God

  4. Dude might not sniff another Super Bowl. Had one decent year and parlayed that into an insane contract…the cherry on top is his bonehead play cost the birds a championship.

  5. Yawn. Let us know when he offers to take a pay cut to sign a new weapon like Brady did. Until then “Championships are better” is just lip service.

  7. Hurts said it “takes a village” to build a team as special as the one the Eagles had during last season’s run to the Super Bowl and that his goal was to do what he could to ensure that the team remains a top contender for as long as possible.
    ———————————————————
    Did what he could to ensure… is that what signing a contract that gives him the highest average annual salary in NFL history is called?

  9. Stupid questions for $100 Alex

    Which would you prefer.. Super Bowl ring.. or $250,000,000.

    What is 250 million dollars?

    Correct!

  10. As we’ve seen with Mahomes, I’m guessing by 2025 (assuming the eagles are still tearing through the NFC) we’ll see the media claiming he isn’t paid for enough his efforts.

  11. Jalen is such a great player and a great leader. I wish I had him on my team instead of Lamar who is only about himself.

  12. That easy to say once you already got the money.

    I guarantee that virtually every player in the NFL would take the money over the championship if they could only choose one.

  13. 1 YARD SHORT says:
    April 24, 2023 at 11:41 am
    Maybe dont fumble and kick the ball to the other team in the Super Bowl then.
    ——————————————————————————–
    There’s 1 thing worse than fumbling in the Super Bowl….not having the opportunity to fumble in the Super Bowl! I have to imaging that there’s fans of 30 other teams in the NFL who wish their quarterback had the chance to fumble in the Super Bowl. Lol

