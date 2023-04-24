Jeffrey Lurie: There is no ceiling for Jalen Hurts

Getty Images

The Eagles and quarterback Jalen Hurts agreed on a five-year contract extension last week and the team is holding a press conference on Monday to discuss it publicly for the first time.

Eagles owner Jeffrey Lurie opened that press conference by calling Hurts a “remarkable” player and person who sets the culture for the entire organization. That has resulted in one trip to the Super Bowl already and Lurie shared his belief that there is no limit to how high the Eagles and Hurts can rise during the quarterback’s time with the team.

“This is the beginning,” Lurie said. “This is not towards the end. This is the beginning of a career arc for a remarkable person and a remarkable player. The future we don’t even know. The ceiling? There is no ceiling. It’s all there.”

Monday’s press conference was held on the third anniversary of the Eagles selecting Hurts in the second round of the draft. That move raised some eyebrows with Carson Wentz still in Philly, but it turned out to be the first step down a new and fruitful path that the franchise hopes will run for many more miles.