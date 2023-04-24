Jeffrey Lurie: There is no ceiling for Jalen Hurts

Posted by Josh Alper on April 24, 2023, 11:06 AM EDT
NFL: FEB 12 Super Bowl LVII - Eagles vs Chiefs
The Eagles and quarterback Jalen Hurts agreed on a five-year contract extension last week and the team is holding a press conference on Monday to discuss it publicly for the first time.

Eagles owner Jeffrey Lurie opened that press conference by calling Hurts a “remarkable” player and person who sets the culture for the entire organization. That has resulted in one trip to the Super Bowl already and Lurie shared his belief that there is no limit to how high the Eagles and Hurts can rise during the quarterback’s time with the team.

“This is the beginning,” Lurie said. “This is not towards the end. This is the beginning of a career arc for a remarkable person and a remarkable player. The future we don’t even know. The ceiling? There is no ceiling. It’s all there.”

Monday’s press conference was held on the third anniversary of the Eagles selecting Hurts in the second round of the draft. That move raised some eyebrows with Carson Wentz still in Philly, but it turned out to be the first step down a new and fruitful path that the franchise hopes will run for many more miles.

8 responses to “Jeffrey Lurie: There is no ceiling for Jalen Hurts

  1. The character problems they had with Wentz come through in these Hurts press conferences if you listen closely.

  4. He certainly had a ceiling when he got crushed like a grape in Chicago.

  5. Of course he has a ceiling. Right now the ceiling for a QB is 7 rings. Will Hurts surpass that? I doubt anyone ever will, but he could.

  6. Myopic…there sure is a ceiling. He had all the stats in Super Bowl…and the one play that cost them the game. Birds are gonna regret Hurts contact. Years of mediocrity once the insane contrat really kicks in 2024. A slightly above average Qb.Anyone who mentions him in the same breath as Mahomes is smoking hippie lettuce.

  7. Jalen Hurts seems like a good person, hard working, level-headed. Good for him that he got a record contract. But it isn’t clear that he is one of the top 2 or 3 QBs in the NFL. He played last year with an outstanding offensive line, as good as any in football. He had outstanding receivers, as good as any in football. There was a fantastic defense supporting him, that had off the charts pass rush success and excellent pass coverage, sacking opposing QBs more than 4 times per game and taking away the passing game from opponents for most of the season (until they faced Mahomes).

    Mahomes has proven he can win with weak offensive lines, with weak receivers, and with just an OK defense (some years these groups for the Chiefs have been better than in other years). Dak Prescott is a great example. When the Cowboys offensive line was one of the 2 or 3 best in the NFL, and the Cowboys had great receivers, a very strong defense, and a healthy RB in Elliott to support him, Prescott looked like a top 5 QB. But without all of that supporting cast being great at the same time, Prescott looked a lot less big star QB and more like just a good QB.

    Roseman has proven to be an effective GM. He got out of Carson Wentz’s contract and it seems like the Eagles could get out of Hurts’ contract after 2025 season. That’s still a lot they’re on the hook for, but it doesn’t seem that Roseman is blindly assuming all will be great with Hurts as QB through the 2028 season.

  8. Hurts got as close to a Super Bowl trophy as he’s ever gonna get. They will make a run into the playoffs this year and maybe the NFC championship game but after this season it’s over. There’s only 3 other NFC teams that should be really good this coming season – Detroit, San Francisco & Minnesota. Plus there’s always a surprise… maybe Chicago or Seattle

