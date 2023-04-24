John Lynch: I expect Trey Lance to be a 49er this season

April 24, 2023
Quarterback Trey Lance‘s future with the 49ers became a talking point last week because of a report that the team has been fielding trade calls from other clubs about the 2021 first-round pick.

Lance had no comment on the report, but 49ers General Manager John Lynch had a bit more to say during a Monday press conference. While there have been calls about Lance, Lynch said it “hasn’t been extremely active” while characterizing the reports of outside interest as “a lot of smoke.”

Lynch also said that he expects Lance to be on the 49ers roster for the 2023 season and that the team is focused on getting him ready to play a role for the team.

Assuming no team makes an offer compelling enough to change Lynch’s mind, Brock Purdy‘s health will help to determine the nature of Lance’s role with the 49ers in 2023.

  2. I wouldn’t think someone would invest that much and give him away without even finding out what they bought. Definitely disagree with anyone calling Lance a bust. He’s obviously talented. But he’s an unknown as an NFL QB so far.

  4. Play a role? If he was taken where he was without giving up 3 first round picks it would be considered a bust at this point. With the 3 first round picks they gave up this is the worst move in the history of the NFL draft. How can John Lynch still have this job.

  6. Lynch is clueless he needs to be fired his team is ready to win now and he has expansion team talent at the QB position.

  8. Which is why they’re taking to other teams about whether they can get Jimmy John’s or Subway in exchange for taking him off their hands

  9. As it should be. It would be senseless to trade him, given Kyle’s system’s track record for injuries at that position.

  10. In other words…’we got no offers worth that much of my ego to admit it was idiotic to convince Kyle to go with Sir Lancelittle instead of Mac, so we’ll be seeing if we can get him to the point that he’s tradable next year’.

  11. Lynch must have something on ownership. Why else would he still be employed with his track record

  12. Lynch is terrible at his job and should have been fired. The haul he gave to draft Trey Lance is one of the absolute worst draft maneuvers I’ve ever seen.

  13. Love all the fans of teams that didn’t even make the playoffs saying Lynch should be fired. Too funny 😂

  14. Why would they trade at low point if Lances trade value? He’ll compete for starting position, if he diesnt win it but loojs decent enough, then they could look to move him…..but wont get much even then.

  15. It wouldn’t be wise to trade Lance away just yet. Purdy may get injured. Purdy may be a one hit wonder. Lance could step up and be the guy they drafted him to be. Neither of these QB are going to break the bank for the next few years. Let’s see which one comes to the top of the heap. If that is both of them, then talk about a trade.

  17. What did Lance play, maybe one game? There’s no way to tell what talent he has or doesn’t have. Anyhow, they need to have three or four on the roster apparently

  18. Three of the last four seasons have ended at the NFCCG and the SB. Not sure what you armchair team owners are thinking with your “he should be fired” nonsense.

    Lynch and Shanny took this team from a flaming dumpster fire to the pinnacle of the NFC in 3 seasons. The 49ers are favorites to make the SB this season, again, and will be next season.

    Please tell me why anyone would get fired for doing that great of a job?

  19. Trade him so he can have a chance at a long and prosperous career. Better then backing up for now until the inevitable injury at QB and spot-starter’s role in the QB killer’s offense.

