Myles Garrett hopes Browns can follow Eagles “recipe” for defensive line

Getty Images

The Browns are trying something new on defense this season.

Jim Schwartz has been hired as the defensive coordinator and the team has signed Dalvin Tomlinson and Ogbo Okoronkwo to fill slots on their defensive line. That duo will join defensive end Myles Garrett in what the team hopes will be a more effective group than they had on the field last season.

If all goes as well as possible, Garrett hopes that the group will mimic the one that the Eagles had under Schwartz and continue to roll out under their current coaching staff.

“Hope we can make this consistent, make this a group that can be feared because we’re going to be here for a long time, we’re going to be consistently good for a long time and I feel like the Eagles have kind of the recipe. . . . They have their guys who are mainstays and who’ve been there for a long time and they got some new additions here and there, but you have guys that you know, ‘Well, damn, we’re facing the Eagles defensive line, we got to buckle up, we got to get ready.’ I’m hoping that we can put that same fear into people,” Garrett said, via Nate Ulrich of the Akron Beacon Journal.

The Eagles won a Super Bowl with Schwartz and went back to the game last season. That kind of success has eluded the Browns, so it’s not hard to understand why they’d see that as something to emulate in 2023 and beyond.