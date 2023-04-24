Packers trade Aaron Rodgers to Jets

Posted by Michael David Smith on April 24, 2023, 4:25 PM EDT
Aaron Rodgers is a Jet.

The most talked-about move of the 2023 offseason has finally been completed, just days before the 2023 NFL draft: The Packers have traded Rodgers to the Jets.

The compensation, according to Adam Schefter of ESPN, is the two teams swapping their first-round picks on Thursday night (the 13th pick to the Packers for the 15th pick to the Jets), the Packers getting a conditional 2024 pick that will be a first-rounder if Rodgers plays 65 percent of snaps and will otherwise be a second rounder, the Packers getting the 42nd and 207th pick in the 2023 draft, and the Jets getting the 170th pick in the 2023 draft.

So the key from the Packers’ standpoint is whether Rodgers plays at least 65 percent of the Jets’ offensive snaps next season. If so, they get the first-round pick they wanted, but they wait until 2024.

And the Packers get to move on from the Hall of Fame quarterback who has often clashed with management and coaches, while moving onto Jordan Love.

And the Jets get Rodgers, the quarterback they think may finally take them where no quarterback has taken them since Joe Namath in Super Bowl III.

  2. And we all look forward to an overhyped and underwhelming season from Rodgers and the Jets

  3. The Lights just got a little Brighter in Mr. Rodgers Neighborhood…it will be interesting to see how he Fares in the Glare

  5. Truly the end of an era for the Green Bay Packers. Fans under the age of 35-40 probably can’t remember the last time this team didn’t have a reliable starter at QB.

  8. Packers got a whole lot more than what I would have given them.
    Jet better find a O-line real quick. This version of Rodgers won’t survive under the 2022 version of the Jets O line.

  11. From this Packer fan’s point of view, it’s fair enough. The key is no compensation to the Jets if Rodgers retires after 2023.

  14. Jets got fleeced after handling it so well up to now. That conditional pick next year is much too easy to convert into the 1st. Should have just been two 2s, more or less.

    As a Bears fan, I’m glad he’s gone from the NFC North, though.

  16. He just went from the Dumpster Fire that is the NFC North to the Best Division in Football!

  17. Even moving up a mere two spots is a win, the draft pundits are all saying there are around 15 legit 1st rounders so the Packers can snag one of them. The 2nd round pick is high enough to be interesting and then I assume the Jets will play Rodgers enough to get a 1st rounder next year.

    NOt such a bad trade for the team with no leverage. What do the Jets get? Disappointment and heart break, a nearly 40 year old QB who chokes in the playoffs should they even get there.

  20. Life always comes full circle doesn’t it? He hated Favre so much, that he became him LOL. Oh well. Try not to sext sportswriters or rip off the taxpayers, Aaron!

  22. On the bright side for a-a-ron, there won’t be an early playoff exit at the hands of the 49ers!

    strange seeing a trade like this that makes both teams worse…

  23. And with the Patriots now officially THE WORST team in the AFC East, can we now hire an actual GM and possibly a competent HC as part of a much needed reset?

  24. Not the best trade the Jets could have made. I would have swapped first round picks, given them a 2nd this year and that’s about it. Douglas got fleeced a little here. Unless Rodgers get them to the SB, and we all know that ain’t happening.

  25. Jets finally have an offense that is competent now, takes more pressure off of the defense. Looking at potentially 11 win season in 2023 now.

  27. A likely 1st and a 2nd for a guy who was gonna retire? The Pack made out like bandits!

  28. Great News for Chiefs Fans and the Homefield issue. Jets Better, Dolphins Better. Tightening up the AFC East

  30. Really hard to believe the morons on ESPN are saying this makes the Jets Superbowl contenders.

  31. If I were the Jets, I might see if I could pry Austin Ekeler from the Chargers. he’s pissed that he’s on last year of his deal, and they aren’t even talking to him about an extension. At $6.5m, for his production?! 1600+ total yards, 18 TDs.

  33. It’s a tough division…we’ll have to see how rogers handles tough close losses…I’m a pats fan so we have no chance at the division anytime soon, but I’ll def root for the jets in the division when they’re not playing the pats…

  37. Thank you for helping the Packers win one Super Bowl, Aaron. I’ll always regret the several other opportunities they had to get to the SB that you cost them with poor decisions. But I hope you do well with the Jets for the sake of their fans, who deserve a team about which they can be excited. Good luck to us all.

  38. The Jets have to go all in. There’s no ‘let’s see what happens’ BS now that you got Rodgers. Get a 2nd wideout. A running back you can count on.

  39. That’s a good trade for the Packers. Even if Rodgers gets hurt they get a 2 next year. If he does get hurt early and doesn’t play, that’s a high 2. Otherwise, probably a 1 around the 20-22 variety.

  40. wonder if this will prompt brady to play for miami…that in-division rivalry would be pretty great, along with buffalo..

  42. Wonder what the over / under is on when he has his first meltdown due to the scrutiny of the New York press? It’s going to be fun to watch!

  43. The Jets paid more than I thought they would. Its worth it if they get 2+ good years out of Rodgers with some playoff wins and a run to at least an AFCCG. If he goes 10-7, loses a playoff game, and quits then the Jets got fleeced.

  46. This is a sad day in Green Bay. Packer fans LOVE me and they all wanted me to keep playing for the Packers. How could they not?

  48. So, the Jets (along with the Cowboys) will pretty much be national games every week, then?

  50. You can smell the desperation in Foxboro as Belichick, covered in flopsweat, furiously dials up team after team trying to trade up for Levis or Stroud

  52. Gotta hand it to Rodgers who had the stones to come to the AFC Beast meat grinder.

    Unlike cheatin Tom who ran away from the division like a coward once it was showing signs of being really good… too funny that he couldn’t even put up a winning season this year in the worst division in pro sports. No wonder he retired in shame. 😂😂😂

  53. Wishing Rodgers nothing but the best — and thanks for all those great seasons. Looking forward to seeing Jordan Love lead the team! Go!Pack!Go!

  57. So basically it’s Rodgers to the Jest for a second this year and a second next year (which i’ll treat like a third this year). Sounds fair to me, both sides are probably happy.

  58. Rodgers had to wait until Favre was traded to the Jets.
    Love had to wait until Rodgers was traded to the Jets.
    Karma is Komplete.

  60. It looks like, by far, the most important component of this trade is that the Packers can get a first round pick next year, even if AR retires after next season, with no kick-back to the Jets! Sounds like a great deal for the Packers. Of course, it will also be a great deal for the Jets if the make a long run in the playoffs.

  61. In essence, Rodgers cost the Jet’s two 2nd rounders.

    That analysis is spot on. For a lot of money and probably 1 year. Unless the Jets get to at least the AFCC Game. Not feeling it. Green Bay had to get something. It was over. IMO, winner: GB(but not this yr with Love).

  62. Different New Lions says:
    April 24, 2023 at 4:28 pm

    The division finally belongs to the Lions!

    ******************************************
    LOL. Yeah, because the Packers were the only team in the Division you couldn’t get past for the last 20 years.

    Too funny.

    All-time series Vikings, 80-41-2 as of 2022

    All-time series Bears, 104-77-5 as of 2022

    All-time series Packers – 105-75 as of 2022

