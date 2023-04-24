Ran Carthon confirms Titans asked Kevin Byard to take a pay cut

Getty Images

Multiple reports in March indicated that the Titans asked safety Kevin Byard to take a pay cut and General Manager Ran Carthon confirmed that request was made during a press conference on Monday.

Carthon told reporters that he did go to Byard with that request, which was rebuffed by the player. Carthon added that Byard did not ask to be traded or released in response to the request.

Byard is set to make $13.6 million this year and he has a base salary of $13.6 million in 2024 as well.

Parting ways with Byard via trade or release with a post-June 1 designation would clear $14.1 million in cap space, but Carthon gave no indication that the team is considering those options and doing so would leave them thin on the back end of their defense.