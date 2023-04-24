Ran Carthon: Ryan Tannehill knows where he stands with us

Getty Images

Odds are the Titans use one of their six draft picks on a quarterback, but odds also are Ryan Tannehill starts for the team this season.

Tannehill’s $36.6 million cap hit in 2023 has prompted a question about whether Tennessee might move on from the quarterback. His $36.6 million cap hit also makes it unlikely some team would want to trade for him, at least without a reworked contract.

New General Manager Ran Carthon was asked about shutting down any trade scuttlebutt involving Tannehill.

“Just to let you guys in, Ryan and I had a conversation back in February that was between Ryan and I, and Ryan and our organization, so Ryan knows where he stands with us, and that’s really all that matters to me,” Carthon said, via Terry McCormick of mainstreetmediatn.com.

Tannehill, 34, is attending the team’s voluntary offseason program, a sign that he knows the Titans’ plans for his immediate future.

Tannehill and Malik Willis currently are the only quarterbacks on the roster.

The Titans have done their due diligence on the quarterbacks in the Class of 2023, including hosting Florida’s Anthony Richardson, Kentucky’s Will Levis and Tennessee’s Hendon Hooker on top-30, pre-draft visits.

“With Ryan and his respective position, the same thing can be said at every position. It’s our job to do our due diligence at every position every year,” Carthon said. “So it’s not an indictment on Ryan or anybody else on this roster. We have to evaluate everyone to know where we can make ourselves better and give ourselves the best option to put the best 53 on the field.”

The Titans, who draft 11th, have shown no inclination toward extending Tannehill’s contract beyond 2023. So, while it appears likely Tannehill starts for the Titans this season, they could move on for next season.