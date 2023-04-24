Ran Carthon: Titans have received no trade calls about Derrick Henry

Posted by Michael David Smith on April 24, 2023, 2:38 PM EDT
Tennessee Titans v Jacksonville Jaguars
Despite some talk this offseason that the Titans might trade running back Derrick Henry, the team says there have been no such discussions.

Titans General Manager Ran Carthon said today that the Titans have not received a single trade call from any other team about Henry.

Henry is a 29-year-old running back due $10.5 million this season, so it’s not surprising that teams aren’t clamoring to trade for him. Henry has accomplished a lot in his NFL career, but NFL teams recognize that the value of running backs is at an all-time low.

This is the final year of Henry’s contract, so it may be his final year in Tennessee, but from all indications the Titans expect him to play out his contract.

8 responses to “Ran Carthon: Titans have received no trade calls about Derrick Henry

  1. Dudes way on the back side of his career. No one is giving up good draft capital or jack for an aging back…even King Henry.

  3. Everything costs too much these days, NFL players included. Henry’s someone that every single NFL team would love to already have but no one wants to pay for.

  4. We all saw how fast Pollard signs his tender when Dallas talks emerged. All semantics.

  5. With his contract and age he won’t. Not much draft value for a 29 year old RB rental.

  6. If the Titans draft a QB and go into firesale mode, I could see him traded after the draft for 1/2 his contract in cash and a pick in next years draft. I could see the Bills or Eagles doing this.

  8. There is a running back in this league who got over 1500 yards rushing, not all purpose but rushing yards and you mean to tell me a team isn’t interested in trading for that. That’s wild. If there was a guy in this upcoming draft who could get you at least 1200 yards rushing yards in this upcoming draft you would definitely spend a first round pick on him. The logic is off but ok.

