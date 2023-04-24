Steelers re-sign Miles Boykin

Posted by Josh Alper on April 24, 2023, 3:08 PM EDT
Wide receiver Miles Boykin will be staying in Pittsburgh this season.

The Steelers announced that they have re-signed Boykin on Monday. It is a one-year deal and no other terms have been disclosed.

Boykin joined the Steelers as a waiver claim last April. He played in 16 games and saw most of his playing time on special teams. Boykin finished the year with two catches for 11 yards and 10 tackles.

Boykin was a 2019 third-round pick of the Ravens. He caught 33 passes for 470 yards and seven touchdowns in three years with Baltimore.

The Steelers traded for Allen Robinson last week. He and Boykin join Diontae Johnson, George Pickens, Calvin Austin, Cody White, Anthony Miller, Gunner Olszewski, Dez Fitzpatrick, Ja’Marcus Bradley, and Dan Chisena in Pittsburgh’s receiving corps.

2 responses to “Steelers re-sign Miles Boykin

  2. goodellthegrifter says:
    April 24, 2023 at 3:10 pm
    The guy is awful.
    —–
    He’s a fantastic gunner on special teams which is what the Steelers use him for. He’s not being signed to play meaningful offensive snaps.

