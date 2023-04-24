Steve Apostolopoulos: “I’m still in the hunt” for the Commanders

Posted by Mike Florio on April 24, 2023, 10:02 AM EDT
Washington Commanders v Philadelphia Eagles
Getty Images

Many believe Josh Harris will be the next owner of the Commanders. Canadian billionaire Steve Apostolopoulos is not among the many.

Apostolopoulos claims he’s still in the mix to buy the team from Daniel Snyder.

I’m still in the hunt,” Apostolopoulos said in a Monday morning appearance on CNBC’s Squawk Box.

He wouldn’t say much more than that, however.

“It would be inappropriate for me to comment at this time, as it is a live process,” Apostolopoulos said.

However, it’s clear that it comes down to two.

“It is a head to head process right now,” Apostolopoulos said.

Asked about the difference between his $6 billion bid and the $6 billion bid made by the group led by Harris, Apostolopoulos offered no details.

At some point, the tie needs to be broken between the two bidders. Is the extra $0.05 billion (i.e., $50 million) from Harris enough? Or will one of them make a bigger move to close the deal?

Caught in the middle is a long-suffering fan base that primarily wants to get past Snyder, once and for all. But the future of the franchise quite likely will be determined in large part by the new owner. For Commanders fans, here’s hoping the team goes to the person best suited to make the team as good as it can be.

6 responses to “Steve Apostolopoulos: “I’m still in the hunt” for the Commanders

  1. You know the Harris guy is a good owner from his NBA product, so Snyder might break the tie by making sure his successor isn’t better than him by default, which Harris would automatically be.

  2. Good grief! As a lifelong fan of the team born and raised here, get on with this! Is there one competent person in the league office – because it’s not Goodell 0 who can broker a meeting with the prospective owners, hash this out and GET ON WITH IT?!! NO ONE wants Snyder to stay here for one more minute, so it’s in everyone’s best interest to get him out of here and not linger indefinitely while people threaten to make better offers. It’s already over-valued at $6.5 billion. We’re NOT worth over $1.5 billion more than the Broncos! Push the issue with Snyder, run him out of here with the sale or vote him out and do it NOW!!!

  3. Wait what happened to the former Duke player? I thought he had the money?

    Sarcasm off…..

