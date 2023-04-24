Teams are making sure players know what’s prohibited by gambling policy

Getty Images

It’s alarming, to say that least, that multiple players learned nothing from the one-year suspension imposed during the 2021 season on receiver Calvin Ridley. Three players were suspended for at least a year on Friday for betting on NFL games, and two others were suspended six games for betting on non-NFL games from NFL facilities.

The situation is causing other teams to take a closer look at what they’re doing, or not doing, in order to ensure that players understand what they can and can’t do. Obviously, something happened in Detroit to cause four guys to committed unforced errors regarding the gambling policy.

Did they not know the rules? Did they think they’d get away with violations? Did the Lions fail to impress on them that they will get caught and will be suspended, if they break the rules?

Per multiple sources, it’s causing other teams to revisit their in-house procedures, and to reiterate the rules. Although great pains are taken every year, in the form of a standalone seminar, to educate the players on the gambling policy and its mandates and prohibitions, the latest suspensions show that more work can be done to avoid a situation in which players are not being available to play due to violations of the bright-line rules of the gambling policy.

The problem is that the widespread availability of legalized gambling is creating habits that are hard to change. It’s starting in high school for plenty of kids who: (1) like sports; (2) have a little money; and (3) can quickly and easily place bets on games.