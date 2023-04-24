Teams are making sure players know what’s prohibited by gambling policy

April 24, 2023
It’s alarming, to say that least, that multiple players learned nothing from the one-year suspension imposed during the 2021 season on receiver Calvin Ridley. Three players were suspended for at least a year on Friday for betting on NFL games, and two others were suspended six games for betting on non-NFL games from NFL facilities.

The situation is causing other teams to take a closer look at what they’re doing, or not doing, in order to ensure that players understand what they can and can’t do. Obviously, something happened in Detroit to cause four guys to committed unforced errors regarding the gambling policy.

Did they not know the rules? Did they think they’d get away with violations? Did the Lions fail to impress on them that they will get caught and will be suspended, if they break the rules?

Per multiple sources, it’s causing other teams to revisit their in-house procedures, and to reiterate the rules. Although great pains are taken every year, in the form of a standalone seminar, to educate the players on the gambling policy and its mandates and prohibitions, the latest suspensions show that more work can be done to avoid a situation in which players are not being available to play due to violations of the bright-line rules of the gambling policy.

The problem is that the widespread availability of legalized gambling is creating habits that are hard to change. It’s starting in high school for plenty of kids who: (1) like sports; (2) have a little money; and (3) can quickly and easily place bets on games.

20 responses to “Teams are making sure players know what’s prohibited by gambling policy

  1. I understand the hypocrisy with the NFL promoting gambling, but in no way whatsoever can the sports allow their players to take part. The rules are the rules. You are young millionaires. Plenty of other things to spend your money on and enjoy life by following the rules of your employer, who made you a millionaire. Just don’t gamble. It’s that easy.

  2. If these guys used a burner phone with their Dad’s/Mom’s PayPal or CashApp account and a VPN they would not have any problems. The easier solution would be not to gamble on sports the 5-10 years they are in the NFL.

  4. What is the NFLPA doing? Anything at all? Oh ok so you mean that the NFLPA’s only role in this is to defend their clients, when they gamble and break the rules that the players are well aware of, from the evil discipline of the NFL? Why is the obligation to educate players on the policy solely on the NFL and its teams?

  5. “two others were suspended six games for betting on non-NFL games from NFL facilities.”

    Why is this a rule?

    I think “don’t bet on NFL games” should be the only rule. I guess they don’t want gambling going on in the locker room, but this seems like unnecessarily policing something that is otherwise legal outside the facility.

    And why is it 6 games. It’s not really a gambling violation is it, since the players are actually allowed to gamble on other sports. It’s really a conduct violation. It should be a fine only.

  7. Oh so NOW teams are doing what should have been done on Lions to prevent their players from making bad decisions……

  8. This 100% falls on the Lions coaches and management.

    Just an awful team that can never do anything right in Detroit.

  9. Maybe you need to spend a little time in the locker room. I have a friend of works for an NFL team as an assistant strength, coach. He helps over a dozen players pay there bills because they don’t know how to write checks and certainly don’t know how to balance a checkbook. You’re given these guys too much cridet. If Richard Sherman is the high watermark, that should tell you all you need to know.

  10. It’s a dumb rule. No question. But so what? Weed is still illegal in most of the country no matter how you, I, or anyone else feels about it. We all have to abide by rules everyone agrees are stupid.
    For my part, I’ve heard just a few too many people try to blame the team for this. Not to go all ‘old man yelling at clouds’ but blaming grown men doing something dumb on anything other than the grown men who did the dumb thing is one of the biggest problems in this country right now.

  14. I hope my Lions are at the top of the list of teams taking care of this… speak loudly and clearly Dan Campbell!

  16. ” . . . the latest suspensions show that more work can be done to avoid a situation in which players are not being available to play due to violations of the bright-line rules of the gambling policy.

    “The problem is that the widespread availability of legalized gambling is creating habits that are hard to change. It’s starting in high school for plenty of kids who . . .”

    Lemme just stop ya right there. The problem is the widespread tolerance of rule- and law-breaking. Rules are “stupid”, or “bad”, or “hypocritical”, and people shouldn’t be punished for that, and who cares, and what difference does it make? (Just look at the comments above.)

    These guys started in high school with the habits of putting only one foot in bounds and not touching a runner whose knee hits the ground, but in the NFL they’re expected to break those habits and play by a new set of rules. Why doesn’t that apply to gambling as well?

  18. irstand10onthe33 says:
    April 24, 2023 at 11:17 am

    Is gambling prohibited for Coaches and GM’s also ?
    ———

    Yes, and owners too. The farther up you go the more restrictive the rules become.

  19. The problem is that the widespread availability of legalized gambling is creating habits that are hard to change. It’s starting in high school for plenty of kids who: (1) like sports; (2) have a little money; and (3) can quickly and easily place bets on games.

    = = =

    Online gambling has been available for more than 20 years. The legalization aspect of it only added more ID requirements. However, the offshore operators are still there.

  20. All this boils down to one thing – players are idiots who cannot control themselves. When the players make poor decisions, the media blames the NFL, as if it is the NFL’s job to babysit these imbeciles 24/7. Apparently neither their parents, nor their high school, church, or college taught these buffoons to control themselves. Hence the NFL MUST have a policy (and disciplinary actions) in place to use when players break the rules. If the NFL does not have this policy, and players get addicted to gambling, the players, the NFLPA, and the media would rip the NFL to shreds because the NFL ‘didn’t protect players from themselves’. Basically the NFL is not allowed to win either way. Players are morons that must learn the hard way, that’s just the way reality is.

