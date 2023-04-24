The Patriots are now the worst team, on paper, in the AFC East

Posted by Mike Florio on April 24, 2023, 7:55 PM EDT
It was inevitable, but no one expected it to happen so soon.

With Aaron Rodgers joining the New York Jets, the New England Patriots are now the worst team, on paper, in the AFC East.

That doesn’t mean the Pats are doomed to land in the basement. Last year, the Jets finished fourth with a 7-10 record. The Patriots came in third, at 8-9.

This year, however, the Dolphins seem to be better. The Bills are still the Bills. And the Jets are going all in with Rodgers. The Patriots will have a hard time keeping pace.

It helps to have Bill Belichick, obviously. And the configuration of games could potentially help the slow-starting Patriots. But the team that ruled the AFC East is now competing not for the top but the bottom. The arrival of Rodgers makes that even more clear.

  1. Not buying it. The Pats actually have really nice, young talent on certain parts of the roster and the Jets simply don’t. Their OLine is awful, they have no Safeties, no LBs and no OL.

    Bill O’Brien is a bigger move than Aaron Rodgers. Rodgers hasn’t thrown for 300 yards in over a full season.

    It’s like Florio and others think it’s 2014 or something. Rodgers is choosing NY for the attention.

    Pats went 8-9 with the worst red zone offense in football. Don’t expect that to continue with O’Brien in there.

  3. The Pats have the worst Quarterback situation in the division with supposedly the GOAT coach.
    I guess we’re going to see what matters more…QBing or coaching.

