Tom Telesco has “no updates” on an extension for Justin Herbert

With Eagles quarterback Jalen Hurts becoming the first quarterback in the 2020 draft class to receive a second contract, the spotlight now goes to the Chargers and Bengals as they prepare to lock up Justin Herbert and Joe Burrow, respectfully.

Los Angeles General Manager Tom Telesco held his pre-draft press conference on Monday and was asked about that process.

Via Lindsey Thiry of ESPN, Telesco initially said that he has “no updates” on a potential new deal for Herbert. When asked if that meant there had been no progress, Telesco clarified that he’s not going to deliver public play-by-play on the negotiations and his next update will hopefully be an announcement about an extension.

Telesco also added that the Chargers will decide on fifth-year options after the draft. There’s ostensibly no choice to be made for Herbert, as L.A. will certainly pick that up — even as the club is negotiating an extension. But the team also has linebacker Kenneth Murray’s fifth-year option to consider.

Herbert was the AP Offensive Rookie of the Year in 2020 and a Pro Bowler after throwing for 5,014 yards with 38 touchdowns in 2021. In 17 games last season, Herbert completed 68.2 percent of his passes for 4,739 yards with 25 touchdowns and 10 interceptions.

The club is implementing a new offense for 2023 under new coordinator Kellen Moore.

  1. If Hurts got $255 million than Herbert should be asking for $510 million. Or even more

  2. If Hurts is worth all the jack he just got…then Herbert & Burrow need to get second Brinks trucks for all the cash.

  3. Lets see the Chargers bungle this.
    They will decide on a 5th year option?

  4. Herbert has got to be thinking about getting out of there. 4th season and on his 4th OC. His coach is terrible and if he gets canned this season that would be Herbert’s 3rd head coach. No stability with that franchise.

  5. Seems that PFTers judge QBs solely on playoff performances. Exactly what has Herbert done in this regard?

  6. Justin Herbert will be better off in the long run if he doesn’t sign anything with the Chargers as long as there is still Spanos ownership. Put in your time and get out to a functional team.

  7. When you pin yourself into a raging cap hell, that creates great leverage for the player.

  8. Kid has a ton of talent but hasn’t won anything despite a pretty good offensive roster. Tough division, true, but he should have been able to make more noise with Ekeler, Allen, Williams, etc.

  10. Ask for a trade and never sign a new deal with them until they are sold and moved to anywhere but California.

  11. The Chargers don’t have the cash to make a guaranteed deal for a star player at any position.

