Troy Aikman: Dak Prescott knows the standard for Cowboys QBs is winning Super Bowls

Troy Aikman won three Super Bowls as the Cowboys’ starting quarterback, topping Roger Staubach, who won two. And Aikman says Dak Prescott recognizes that the bar is high for his own success in leading the Cowboys to championships.

“What I’m most proud of in my career is the fact of whatever success the team of the ‘70s had, and Roger had winning Super Bowls, with our ability to win three, that now is the bar,’’ Aikman said, via the Dallas Morning News. “And Dak recognizes that.’’

Aikman says he admires that Prescott is willing to embrace that challenge.

“Dak has never cowered to the expectations of winning the Super Bowl,’’ Aikman said. “He’s taken that head on. He’s the only one I’ve heard since I’ve played that is really been that adamant about that being the standard for a Cowboys quarterback.’’

Of course, recognizing the standard and actually accomplishing it are two different things. Prescott has played very well at times for the Cowboys, but in seven years since Prescott’s arrival, they’ve never advanced past the divisional round of the playoffs. In fact, the Cowboys haven’t advanced past the divisional round since Aikman’s final Super Bowl, after the 1995 season. The bar is high in Dallas, and the bar hasn’t been cleared in a long time.

  1. Aikman is the proverbial “get off my lawn” explayer. It’s always “well back in my day” with him on TV. 🤮

  2. You might know this Troy, but how does an overrated QB that hasn’t won anything yet know this?

    Did Jerry kick you a bribe to say this?

  3. Let’s worry about getting to a NFC Championship game before we start throwing around the “S” word

  4. The Cowboys will continue to fail until Jerry Jones sells the team.

  5. lol maybe in the 70’s and 90’s. Rayne needs to win more than one consecutive playoff game first.

  6. Championships have become the bar upon which all QB legacies are judged. Not just a Dallas thing. We are at a point people actually think Aaron Rodgers sucks cause he only won one SB.

    I don’t agree, but that’s where we are. Just like the Yankees championship or bust motto. Nobody cares Troy, nobody cares.

  7. Old Jerrah allowed Romo a long leash & Dak is getting the same treatment – Why?. Romo had his chances and came up short – Dakota hasn’t even been close & not half as good as Romo.

  9. Aikman should say Thank you Emmit Smith everytime he speaks. He is the most bias announcer in all of sports.

  11. That roster was loaded with future Hall of Famers and Pro Bowlers. Jerry needs to surround Fak with better players and better coaches.

  14. Every time I hear the Cowboys mentioned in the same sentence as the Super Bowl, I chuckle thinking how they last got there 6 yrs before September 11 even happened.

  16. Jimmy Johnson was given the “reins” by Jerrah with a promise to bring Dallas back from the brink & win a Super Bowl. Not only did he do that but built a long lasting complete team with attitude and a winning blueprint other teams tried to copy. Aikman, Smith, Erving and many more deserve more credit than they do – unfortunately the Owner, GM, Team Dr, Head Janitor & Spokesman Jerry Jones and his ego destroyed that blueprint when he arrogantly fired Johnson.

  18. The more Jerry talks, the more mediocre the results for the Cowboys. Coincidence? I think not

  19. The standard? It’s been almost 30 years…

    They do, however, have the best team they’ve had in many years. Their biggest problem is Dak, who happens to struggle against good teams. Jerry actually has done a good job putting this team together, but Dak and McCarthy will find a way to screw it up, and Jerry will somehow end up praising Dak, like he’s the best QB in the league, after he screws it up.

  20. Aikman is taking a pretty good shot at fellow broadcaster Tony Romo here when he talks about Dak being the only qb to embrace this “standard”.

  21. Isn’t this the standard for EVERY team? We hear this from Aikman and other former Cowboy players every year, and it always ends the same way. It won’t change as long as Jerry Jones runs that team.

  24. Ummm Dakota is the only one since you last played… what you smoking Troy…

    Brady, Mahomes, are two QB WHO hold that as a standard, but then again Troy acts like he is the best qb to ever play the game…

  25. It’s been almost 3 DECADES since they won a Super Bowl. They can barely manage to win a playoff game once a decade. Exactly what “standard” is he talking about?

  27. There have only been two Cowboy QBs to have won Super Bowls: Aikman and Staubach. And the last win came 27 years ago. That’s not exactly a “standard.”

  28. Monster212 says:
    April 24, 2023 at 11:19 am

    Ummm Dakota is the only one since you last played… what you smoking Troy…

    Brady, Mahomes, are two QB WHO hold that as a standard, but then again Troy acts like he is the best qb to ever play the game…
    =========================================================
    See the title of this post again, Troy Aikman: Dak Prescott knows the standard for COWBOYS QBs is winning Super Bowls. I wasn’t aware that Brady or Mahomes played for the Cowboys. Since, Aikman was talking about the Cowboys standards & no other teams.

  31. Sounds like Aikman is taking a jab at Romo if he claims that Dak is the only QB since Aikman retired that has made winning SB’s the standard…maybe because Romo is a better announcer than Aikman?

