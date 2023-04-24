Troy Aikman: Dak Prescott knows the standard for Cowboys QBs is winning Super Bowls

Getty Images

Troy Aikman won three Super Bowls as the Cowboys’ starting quarterback, topping Roger Staubach, who won two. And Aikman says Dak Prescott recognizes that the bar is high for his own success in leading the Cowboys to championships.

“What I’m most proud of in my career is the fact of whatever success the team of the ‘70s had, and Roger had winning Super Bowls, with our ability to win three, that now is the bar,’’ Aikman said, via the Dallas Morning News. “And Dak recognizes that.’’

Aikman says he admires that Prescott is willing to embrace that challenge.

“Dak has never cowered to the expectations of winning the Super Bowl,’’ Aikman said. “He’s taken that head on. He’s the only one I’ve heard since I’ve played that is really been that adamant about that being the standard for a Cowboys quarterback.’’

Of course, recognizing the standard and actually accomplishing it are two different things. Prescott has played very well at times for the Cowboys, but in seven years since Prescott’s arrival, they’ve never advanced past the divisional round of the playoffs. In fact, the Cowboys haven’t advanced past the divisional round since Aikman’s final Super Bowl, after the 1995 season. The bar is high in Dallas, and the bar hasn’t been cleared in a long time.