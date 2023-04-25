Aaron Rodgers says goodbye to Green Bay

Getty Images

On Wednesday afternoon, quarterback Aaron Rodgers will officially say hello to New York. On Tuesday night, he officially said goodbye to Green Bay.

Via Rob Demovsky of ESPN.com, Rodgers posted a lengthy Instagram farewell to the only NFL city for which he has played since entering the league in 2005.

“This is not the end for us,” Rodgers said. “I will see you again Green Bay, you’ll always have my heart.”

Rodgers eventually will return to Lambeau Field to have his jersey retired. Given the scheduling formula, there’s a 25-percent chance he’ll be back next year, as a member of the Jets.

And there’s a far more remote that he’ll cross paths with the Packers in the Super Bowl, if his new team and his old team both make it there.

For now, Rodgers and the Packers will live separate lives. Green Bay fans should root for the Jets to do poorly, since that will make next year’s pick even higher — especially if Rodgers takes at least 65-percent of the snaps this season, pushing the pick from round two to round one.