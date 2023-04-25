Bears assistant GM Ian Cunningham says running backs are still worth Top 10 picks

Getty Images

Bijan Robinson is one of the best running back prospects of recent years, but there’s a school of thought that in today’s NFL, no running back is worth a Top 10 pick. Count Bears Assistant General Manager Ian Cunningham as one who doesn’t buy that.

Cunningham was asked today if it’s worth it to take a running back in the Top 10, and he answered that it is.

“Yeah, I think it’s worth it,” Cunningham said.

The Bears have the No. 9 pick on Thursday night, and Robinson may be available to them. The Bears’ running back depth chart currently consists of D'Onta Foreman, Khalil Herbert and Travis Homer, but picking Robinson at No. 9 would be a statement that the Bears think he’s ready to be the starter from Day One and that he would make a significant difference in their offense.

Running backs don’t make a big difference to most offenses in today’s NFL, but in the run-heavy offense the Bears are building around Justin Fields, the front office may decide Robinson is worth a high pick.