Father of Mine is now available, everywhere

Anthony Zych

I just received the full breakdown of the Jalen Hurts contract. I’ll post on it next. It’s a lot of money, as we know.

You know what’s not a lot of money? Father of Mine. It’s now available, for only $4.99. That’s nothing. It’s peanuts, especially for this audience.

Unless you’ve been lying on the surveys we periodically do, you’ve got plenty of discretionary income. You can discreetly spend $4.99 wherever ebooks are sold — Amazon, BN.com, Apple, Google, everywhere — or only $14.47 for the paperback through Amazon.

It’s not a one-way street, a passing of the hat for all the free content you get. The book, a small-town mob novel set in 1973, is surprisingly not bad.

The folks at Kirkus, who don’t hand out good reviews like proverbial party favors, said this: “Although this story is built upon a well-worn crime-fiction premise, the author’s take is a refreshing one and incorporates notes of suspense, terror, family drama, and black humor. He draws on true events in a fictional story that has a lot of moving parts, but they all manage to coalesce into a thrilling reading experience. Florio’s cast of characters—some good, others much less so—are all crystal-clear in their intentions and demeanor, which makes the story a devilish indulgence. . . . Fans of The Godfather and The Sopranos will recognize and appreciate the overtures that Florio makes on behalf of his creatively inspired mob family — particularly the central ordeal concerning Johnny and his son. Every stylistic nuance and dialogue inflection feels pitch-perfect, and every character is believably hypersensitive to law enforcement and the dire consequences of a botched job. The novel’s conclusion has a twist that’s truly a surprise.”

If you like a mob story, give it a try. It’s a small price to pay for the hopefully small possibility you won’t like it.

Thanks to those who have given it a try. Thanks to those who will. Thanks to all for tolerating my efforts to get people to sample this hobby that has become an unofficial second job that I may or may not ever get paid for.

And, seriously, I want to know what you think. What’s good? What’s bad? What’s ugly?