In the end, the Packers fleeced the Jets for Aaron Rodgers

Posted by Mike Florio on April 25, 2023, 9:37 AM EDT
Several weeks ago, we argued that the Jets should act like they’re from New York/New Jersey. Instead, they did a deal that wouldn’t have even qualified for a set of steak knives in Glengarry Glen Ross.

Sorry, Jets fans, but your favorite team got fleeced. They had leverage. They just chose not to use it.

They chose not to say to the Packers, “This guy is never playing for you again. What are you going to do, pay him $60 million to sit on the bench? We’re in no hurry. He knows the offense. He doesn’t like to participate in the offseason anyway. We can do the deal at the start of training camp. We can do it at the start of the regular season, if need be.”

That’s the inescapable message from the terms of the deal. The 2023 second-round pick was a given. The Jets didn’t want to give up a first-round pick in 2024, unless it was the payoff for a great season.

In the end, the two becomes a one next year if Rodgers takes only 65 percent of the snaps this season. That’s not even two thirds of the full campaign. It’s only 11.05 games. He can miss nearly six games, and the Jets will still owe a first-round pick in 2024.

Then there’s the kicker. The flippity-flip of first-round picks in 2023. It doesn’t look like much to go from No. 13 to No. 15. In the upper half of round one, however, that’s a lot — especially since the Jets have now assumed a spot in line behind THE PATRIOTS.

But, hey, at least the Packers are sending the Jets a 2023 fifth-round pick in exchange for a 2023 sixth-round pick. As if that balances it all out.

It doesn’t. Not even close. Rodgers was never going to play for the Packers, ever again. The Packers got a two, a future one (most likely), and an upgraded first-round pick this year — with no protection to the Jets if Rodgers retreats to a dark room with a pot of ayahuasca and decides to retire after the 2023 season.

And so the Jets may ultimately have given all of that up for barely 11 regular-season games. With no guarantee of a playoff win, or even a playoff berth. With no guarantee of a winning record, or of even a single win during the 2023 season.

Team owner Woody Johnson asked on Twitter after the news emerged, “How’s everyone feeling?

Packers fans should be feeling great. For Jets fans, the answer is simple.

Not too good.”

Yes, they have Rodgers. But what did they give up? And what are they getting? They gave up too much for a roll of the dice, when it comes to on-field success.

Johnson, in turn, gave up perhaps just enough for a season of extreme relevance, with maximum ticket sales and in-stadium revenue and standalone games against the Bills (twice), Dolphins (twice), Patriots (twice), Chiefs, Eagles, Cowboys, and Giants.

Financially, the Jets will win. Whether they win enough games to get to the playoffs is a question for later. For now, it’s all about not the green of the helmet but the green of the cash that will be flowing into the owner’s coffers.

And it will be not for Woody but for his football employees to deal with making chicken salad out of the draft picks they surrendered for a quarterback who will turn 40 in December.

  1. You think the Jets had it bad enough drafting stiffs like Sanchez and Wilson and Darnold and Geno Smith (not including Seattle renaissance)? Wait til Rodgers starts bickering w/ the friendly NY media. It’s almost as funny as watching Mike Greenberg fawn all over the acquisition.

  2. This is uncharacteristic for Joe Douglas, who has been on the positive side of just about every trade he’s done as GM, including getting a pair of 1’s for Jamal Adams.

    One of two things happened. JD might have been content to drag it out until training camp to get the deal he wanted and the owner lost patience and intervened, or JD knows he’s gone without a playoff appearance this year and blinked.

    I’m guessing the former.

  4. Anyone know if the Jets retired #10? Just asking for Jordan Love who will be the Jets QB in 2033.

    F-A-I-L! Jets! Jets! Jets!

  6. Looks like Jets got fleeced but if hell freezes over and the Jets get to the AFC Championship game or better then they did fine.

    I do not expect hell to freeze over.

  7. Of course, they did. They’re the Jets. They’re one of those dumpster fire franchises.

  8. They’re lucky they called ahead. Everybody wants to fleece the Jets this time of year.

  9. Too soon to say about this trade. Rodgers won two of the last three MVP awards. And the year he didn’t win, he played with a broken thumb on his throwing hand and with two pro bowl offensive linemen injured part of the season and two rookie receivers, If he plays two years and takes Jets to playoffs, well worth it.

  10. Joe Douglas squarely on that hotseat.

    I couldn’t figure out why people said the Jets had leverage when Douglas was bidding againt himself and people knew of the meeting with Rodgers.

    This is going to blow up spectacularly.

  11. No matter what happens the trade did what the Jets set out to do. Become relevant in a city with the Giants Mets Yankees and Rangers doing well. Bumping those teams off the back page is what it’s all about.

  12. Fleecing won’t really matter when the Pack spend the next decade in the cellar with no gamebreaking talent on the roster.

  13. Gute has been humming Damn it feels good to be a gangsta over and over all morning

  14. You seem to have bought into the mantra that the Jets had all the leverage here – do you think that Zach Wilson was a good Plan B? And are there any data about 13th picks vs 15th picks in terms of NFL success? I don’t think being behind the Patriots is too worrisome given their recent draft “success”.
    I agree that giving up a first rounder for only taking 65% of snaps seems a bit weak.

  16. No chance. The Jets massively upgraded their offense and are now true contenders. Meanwhile the Packers will be lucky to win a game

  17. There is a limit to the extent that hardball makes sense in a Rodgers thing. Could they have paid less? Undoubtedly.

    But your shrug off does not make that much sense. He knows the offense, but he knows almost none of his new teammates. New receivers, new linemen. And they don’t know him either.

    Having him come in last minute when this is at best a 2-3 year diversion hurts your short term expectations for performance. Makes little sense for the prices we are talking about. They only give up a 1 if Rodgers plays most of the year. And the move from 12 to 14 has value to the Packers but matters far less to the Jets given their needs and positioning, so it is “free value” to give.

    So you can say they fleeced the Jets, but would you pick the Packers to finish with a better record than the Jets in any of the next 3 seasons? Would you expect the Jets expectation to be higher or lower if they stuck things out until camp?

    Finally, you need to be careful with the prickly Rodgers’ ire. It was mainly directed at the Packers, but the harder you play your hand the more you risk a shift. The entire premise of Jets as only option relies on Rodgers’ continued willingness to play there (and unwillingness to play elsewhere to an extent.) If he feels like his new team is saying he isnt even worth a 1 and they will leave him in limbo til September to get a better price, maybe he changes his mind.

  18. Hey Florio — you know, Contracts 101, for there to be a deal, there has to be an offer and an acceptance, plus consideration. Here, there was a willing buyer and a willing seller. There was an offer and an acceptance, and ample cosideration.

    Two sophisticated parties.

    No-one got “‘fleeced.”

  20. The Jets fans should feel bad about having a great quarterback, nationally televised games every week and extreme relevance for the first time in their entire lives? You call Aaron Rodgers a roll of the dice -ok, well what are draft picks smart guy? I totally wasn’t aware that draft picks were a sure thing. Please advise..

    Fans are hilarious, they act like draft picks are worth more than gold. The jets roster is stacked, it is now time for them to make a run. Good for them. Anytime a team makes a splash play, and they get a bit of recognition – opposing fans swarm to the comment boards to take a big old dump on the move out of pure jealousy. I am not going to be one of those fans. As a Bucs fan, I enjoyed the 2-3 years of being in the spotlight, it was amazing. Last I checked, not everyone can be the patriots with 15 years of dominance

  21. I disagree and I am a Packer fan. Rodgers has always responded in a big way when he had a chip on his shoulder. I have watched it for years. Rodgers will want to prove the Packer management wrong and the Jets will get their money’s worth. They have said that last season (one of Rodgers worst) would be the best for a Jet QB in over 20 years. Also said was that Rodgers is 80-12 in games where his defense allowed 18 points or less (what the Jet defense allowed last year). The trade will pay off.

  25. that was just Act 1 .. Act 2 ..the Soap Opera staring the Deva and the NY Media ..

  26. With the over the counter osteo drugs available, a-a-ron can get in 11.05 games easy.

  27. Doesn’t take a delicate genius to see Rodgers isn’t even close to the MVP player he was. He’s lost a step in the pocket and throw in his not so adorable weirdness it’s hard to figure the Jets desperation to trade for him. It’s a whole lotta draft picks for a whole lotta crazy…

  28. the Pack spend the next decade in the cellar with no gamebreaking talent on the roster.
    —-
    I’ve seen so many predictions of failure for our new QB. Kinda reminds me of 2008. How about at least letting Love get his first start before predicting a decade of gloom?

  29. “They chose not to say to the Packers, “This guy is never playing for you again. What are you going to do, pay him $60 million to sit on the bench? We’re in no hurry. He knows the offense. He doesn’t like to participate in the offseason anyway. We can do the deal at the start of training camp. We can do it at the start of the regular season, if need be.” ”

    This is clearly the kind of statement that you made during your time negotiating trades in the NFL.

  30. I think the trade is fine for both sides. The Jets now have a two Year window to not waste that defense and go deep in the playoffs, and the packers got draft picks to surround Jordan Love, who in his limited playing time hasn’t looked like a starter.

  32. Fleeced ?? Nah,… I compare what NYJ did o when KC traded for Joe Montana. SF sent Montana and a 3rd Rd pick for KC’s 1st Rd pick.
    What did surprise me was the Conditional 2nd Rd 2024 pick. I kinda thought one of the conditions would be continuing to play in 2024,… but there’s nothing in the deal that we’ve seen so far. Just 65% of snaps in 2023 and the 2 turns into a 1. That’s where GB got the best of the Jets. I’ll still cheer Rodgers on as a Packer fan. Packer fans owe Rodgers a great deal of gratitude. But the Pack is my #1 team.

  33. An old eagle in the hand versus some in the bush that could be hawks or cuckoos. I guess we’ll know better a year from now.

  35. Both teams will suck this year, but I’m guessing the Jets will eek out the better record of the 2.

  36. Fleeced? Meh. I mean, everyone’s been saying for weeks that this trade needed to get done before the draft. If Rodgers works out well in NY then I don’t think it’s too bad. But I totally agree that that 2024 first rounder is too much. It should’ve maxed out at a 2nd.

  37. I was very happy when I saw the terms of the trade. Now the Patriots are drafting one spot ahead of the Jets in the first round instead of one spot behind the Jets.

    Also, if Aaron Rodgers is so great why were the Packers 8-9 in 2022?

  38. The bar for the first round (65% of the snaps) seems pretty low, so I give the nod to the Packers.

  40. It’s a good thing we don’t have an impetuous owner to fowl up these things for us! Go Pack Go!

