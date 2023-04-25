Inside the Jalen Hurts deal

Posted by Mike Florio on April 25, 2023, 11:24 AM EDT
Super Bowl LVII - Kansas City Chiefs v Philadelphia Eagles
Getty Images

It took a little while, but it’s finally in. Signed on Monday, the breakdown of the Jalen Hurts contract has landed.

Here are the full details, per a source with knowledge of the terms.

1. Signing bonus: $23.294 million.

2. 2023 base salary: $1.01 million, fully guaranteed.

3. 2024 option bonus: $38.875 million, fully guaranteed.

4. 2024 base salary: $1.125 million, fully guaranteed.

5. 2025 option bonus: $40.83 million, fully guaranteed.

6. 2025 option bonus: $1.17 million, fully guaranteed.

7. 2026 option bonus: $49.785 million, $3.696 million of which is fully guaranteed at signing, $16.5 million of which becomes fully guaranteed in March 2024, and $30 million of which becomes fully guaranteed in March 2025.

8. 2026 base salary: $1.215 million.

9. 2027 option bonus: $44.655 million, $22 million of which becomes fully guaranteed in March 2026, and $696,000 of which becomes fully guaranteed in March 2027.

10. 2027 90-man roster bonus: $5 million.

11. 2027 base salary: $1.345 million.

12. 2028 option bonus: $39.61 million.

13. 2028 90-man roster bonus: $10 million.

14. 2028 base salary: $1.39 million.

15. Super Bowl win escalator: $500,000 per year, for each subsequent year of the deal.

16. NFL MVP escalator: $500,000 per year, for each subsequent year of the deal.

It’s a five-year, $255 million extension, with a new-money average of $51 million per year. At signing, it’s a six-year, $259.3 million deal, with an annual average of $43.21 million.

The deal has $110 million fully guaranteed at signing. By 2024, it becomes $126.5 million. By 2025, it becomes $157.3 million. By 2026, it pushes to $179.3 million.

It seems to be a firm four-year commitment, a total payout of $157.3 million. That’s $39.325 million per year. The final two years are a team option at $51 million per season.

If the Eagles pull the plug after four seasons, there would be a lingering $22 million guarantee for 2027, subject to offset. (Parting ways would still avoid $29 million in additional cash, $22 million guarantee notwithstanding.)

The deal gives Hurts the highest ever average per year in terms of new money. The tradeoff is a reduced cash flow, with $24.3 million in year one, $64.3 million through year two, and $106.3 million through year three.

For a guy who slipped to No. 53 in the draft three years ago, it’s a win. For the Eagles, it’s a win. And if he keeps playing like he did in 2022, there will eventually be an adjustment.

Permalink 9 Comments Feed for comments Back to top

9 responses to “Inside the Jalen Hurts deal

  1. You cannot be better than Providence. Best scenario in the long for someone who “fell” in the draft!

  2. In other words, despite the gaudy numbers, this is an extremely team friendly deal for an MVP candidate player that will allow them to surround Hurts with players and not just scrap heap guys. It’ll catch up to them around year 5 I believe it is, which is why I believe Bijan Robinson is in play and normally I’d never say that picking in the top 10 but this is a unique situation. Drafting a RB that high is a bit short sighted but with a 4-5 year window before they’ll have to tear a lot down to build it back, the more I think about it, the more I think it’s the right move for a team in win-now mode

  6. In 2 years they will have buyers remorse. Nothing against Hurts, seems like a very good person and is a fantastic athlete but these QBs are setting the market even if they aren’t a QB that can carry a franchise. To pay a guy like Rodgers did for so long or like Mahomes gets now you need a QB that can mask a lot of flaws in the roster. Hurts just played on one of the better rosters assembled recently. With that salary the roster will begin to be erode around him as their players become free agents and they draft in the 20s. Happened in Green Bay with Rodgers and was a big reason Brees only has one title as well. Once you pay that QB big bucks you better hope he is the best QB in the league because teams with a rookie QB and a great roster will punch you in the nose in the playoffs and you won’t get back up. I have seen it so many times now in my life it is easy to predict. Rodgers and Brees both won when before their QBs set the market.

  7. Good for Jalen, good for the team. Hopefully there will be some championships to follow!

Leave a Reply

You must be logged in to leave a comment. Not a member? Register now!

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.