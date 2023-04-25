Jets will introduce Aaron Rodgers at Wednesday afternoon news conference

Posted by Charean Williams on April 25, 2023, 7:08 PM EDT
The Jets’ trade for Aaron Rodgers is not officially official yet. But barring any last-minute snags (see Garoppolo, Jimmy), the Jets will introduce their new quarterback at a 2 p.m. ET news conference Wednesday.

The Jets needed to “dot the I’s and cross the T’s” on Tuesday — Rodgers passing his physical and tweaking his contract — to finalize the deal.

The team reached agreement with the Packers on Monday for the trade that will send Rodgers to the Jets, with General Manager Joe Douglas calling it “historic.”

“I don’t want to put words in his mouth — you guys will have the opportunity to ask him those specific questions — but we’re obviously excited about this opportunity, excited about this deal and excited having him on this team,” Douglas said during a pre-draft news conference Tuesday.

The Jets are sending a 2023 second-round pick and a 2024 conditional second-rounder that becomes a first-rounder if Rodgers plays in 65 percent of the snaps in 2023. The teams also will swap spots in the first round Thursday night.

Reporters will ask Rodgers questions that Douglas couldn’t or wouldn’t answer Tuesday, including:

1. Will the four-time league MVP show up for any of the voluntary offseason program; and 2. Has he given the team any indication he will play beyond 2023?

  3. Maybe Rodgers will fool everyone and announce his retirement.
    We can hope.

  5. “Aaron, when do you plan to announce your intention to sign with the Vikings in 2024?”

  6. Rodgers doesn’t do OTA’s, mentor young quarterbacks, and this just in: News conferences unless they’re in dark chambers.

  7. Jets already lost the press conference,..should’ve sold tix at the stadium for the presser

  8. The NY press vs Rodgers melodrama will be more entertaining than most Jets games this year.

  10. Do the Jets realize that everyone makes fun of them and have for decades?

  11. I don’t care where he’ll be at tomorrow…I’m just glad it won’t be in the NFC North

