Posted by Myles Simmons on April 25, 2023, 1:31 PM EDT
Two years ago, the Jets selected Zach Wilson with the No. 2 overall pick of that year’s draft.

Now Wilson is officially set to be replaced by Aaron Rodgers, with New York and Green Bay agreeing to trade terms on Monday.

But General Manager Joe Douglas said that Rodgers being in the building should actually be a positive development for the team’s top pick in 2021.

“I feel like this is going to be a great thing for Zach,” Douglas said in his pre-draft press conference on Tuesday. “And I spoke to you guys at the combine and Zach’s ceiling is unlimited.

“No one works harder, no one loves ball more than Zach Wilson. And him having the opportunity to really shadow and be with a first-ballot, Hall of Fame quarterback every day, every hour he’s in the building, that’s a great opportunity and a great experience.”

Wilson has been through a tumultuous two seasons with New York, compiling an 8-14 record as a starter. He’s completed 55.2 percent of his passes for 4,022 yards with 15 touchdowns and 18 interceptions. In 2022, Wilson had a 54.5 percent completion rate for 1,688 yards with six touchdowns and seven picks.

23 responses to “Joe Douglas: Aaron Rodgers trade is going to be “a great thing” for Zach Wilson

  1. Sure, like Rodgers is known for being a good mentor to a young qb. Or WR’s for that matter. Same as Favre wasn’t.

    Get real.

  3. I think Rodgers probably demands perfection when he’s in the building, but seems like he’s probably not in the building as much as you’d want an up and coming QB to be. I really don’t think he’s the person I’d want teaching my QB the ropes.

  7. I’m sorry Joe,but nobody believes you. The Jets signed QB Tim Boyle to be Aaron Rodgers’ primary back up. Zach Wilson has zero trade value at this point and he will either be a game day healthy scratch or straight up released. The NY Jets have privately moved on from Zach Wilson.

  8. Uhhh no. Zach Wilson was dethroned because he had a attidude problems and pride problems. He’s not going to learn humility from Arod.

  9. jm91rs says:
    April 25, 2023 at 1:39 pm
    I think Rodgers probably demands perfection when he’s in the building, but seems like he’s probably not in the building as much as you’d want an up and coming QB to be. I really don’t think he’s the person I’d want teaching my QB the ropes.
    ########################################################

    Exactly!

  10. If it’s going to be great for Wilson, then why did Wilson say he was going to make life hell for any veteran QB’s they bring in? Please NFL, please make the Jersey Jets be on Hard Knocks this offseason! Please! Pretty please with a disgruntled #2 on top!!!

  11. It’s myopic to call Z.Wilson anything but a bust…and A.Rodg will not mentor him. He’s more damaged goods then T.Lance.
    Joe Douglas needs to take a drug test.

  14. That’s hilarious if he thinks Rodgers is going to be some kind of role model. He’ll be lucky if he even acknowledges Wilson’s existance…

  16. Yea, I’m sure these two emotionally mature guys, who are known for their humility, will get along perfectly.

  17. Whether this is great for Wilson remains to be seen. I can’t imagine he is happy even if he understands the reason. If rogers plays 2 years, Wilson will never play for the jets again unless rogers is injured.

  18. You’ll be right here next year with Zach Wilson even worse than he is now. Jets won’t even make the playoffs this year.

  19. They’re already friends. Rodgers spoke to him several times last year during Wilson’s struggles .Wilson looks up to him and wants to play with the same style. It’s the only vet that Wilson can respect and learn from. Wilson could learn allot in the next couple of seasons. He could be the biggest winner.

  20. Part of the problem with Zach Wilson is he started reading is own headlines that he was good and didn’t have a mentor or anyone in his inner circle to tell him to calm down . But at that point he llost his teamates respect . With that being said Rodgers can provide leadership to Wilson (if he is still on the team ) . Only time will tell .

  21. After this season the Jets can make another trade with the Packers. Wilson for Love straight up.

  23. Rodgers will retire after this year and Zach Wilson will still be a disaster. The Jets are a dumpster fire.

