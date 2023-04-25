Joe Douglas calls addition of Aaron Rodgers “a historic trade for the franchise”

Posted by Charean Williams on April 25, 2023, 1:32 PM EDT
The Jets trade for Aaron Rodgers isn’t official yet. It still hasn’t hit the transaction wire, and the Jets haven’t announced it.

But the Jets are celebrating as if it is with only “some I’s to be dotted and some T’s to be crossed,” General Manager Joe Douglas said Tuesday.

“You don’t want to get too far ahead of yourself,” Douglas said. “It’s done until it’s done, and again, guys, we still have to officially officially cross the finish line here, but obviously we’ve agreed to the terms. So we’re all excited.”

Rodgers also has signed off on the deal, allowing Douglas to call it “a historic trade for the franchise.”

“Obviously, Aaron’s one of the best quarterbacks to ever play this game,” Douglas said. “To have an opportunity to add a player of that caliber, you’re always going to look into it and how it fits within our culture, within our team. Obviously, it goes back something I said to you guys in Phoenix [at the NFL owners’ meetings], it’s a real credit to Robert [Saleh] and his staff and what he’s been able to implement with our players and with everybody here that a player of Aaron’s caliber would even want to come here. We’re all excited to add someone of his character and his ability.”

  2. Considering their (mostly) sad history, the Jets should hold off on proclaiming themselves Super Bowl bound. Let’s wait and see. A lot can go wrong, and usually does, when it involves the NYJ.

  3. Delusional beyond belief.

    GB is thrilled to be rid of the diva, the contract and steal the picks.

  4. It is historic in that never before in the history of the NFL has a team traded for a Jeapordy host. With Rodgers being 39, the trade’s more prehistoric.

  5. Offseason champs (not). See how they do in the season. Who will he throw to and who will block for him?

  6. Now Jets fans know what it’s like to have a disastrous, meddling owner like we currently do in Washington! Owners making unilateral player acquisition decisions like this and then holding the rest of the organization accountable for it NEVER works! And the Jets were FLEECED on the trade!

  9. It’s historic because they gave up the house for a old QB coming off of his worst year.

    See Russell Wilson. Good luck.

  11. I understand swinging for the fences. I was nine when Namath took the Jets to Super Bowl 3 win…alot of ineptitude over the last 54 years..especially at qb. Its worth the risk. I think Douglas knows if this blows up…he’s toast.

  12. Not sure how Jets can count on a 40 year old QB, who haven’t sniffed a SB in over 10 years be so sure. Brady and Stafford did it but in a weaker NFC (with Rodgers there btw) but with Allen, Burrows and Mahomes … not sure what Jets will do.

  14. Yeah… Historically BAD – you wiped out the Jest’s future on a 2 year rental and the rest of the AFC-EAST thanks you!

  16. Weren’t the Jets saying something similar ahead of the 2008 season after they signed Green Bay’s Super Bowl winning, Hall of Fame bound quarterback, only to have a rather pedestrian 9-7 third-place finish with no post-season? I think history is repeating itself.

  19. Only historic if you win. If rogers plays like 2022, this is closer to Namath in a Chargers uniform.

  20. Until Belichick and the Patriots defense slam the door shut on your celebration. Then what? Oh I can’t wait to see what happens when the New York media lets loose on Rodgers when he can’t beat the one franchise the Jets are so desperate to dominate. His days of kid globe treatment by the local sports writers in Green Bay ARE OVER. Welcome to the New York media grind

  21. I don’t know what to do!!! Part of me wants Rogers to be successful and rub an SB right in GBs smug faces. And the other part of me enjoys Jet misery and wants this to blow up in their stupid faces.

  22. stellarperformance says:
    April 24, 2023 at 9:17 pm

    “When it comes to the number of SuperBowl rings you have, one is a lot.”
    -Randy Moss
    ________________

    “When it comes to the number of SuperBowl rings you have, 7 are not enough.”

    -Tom Brady

  24. A historic trade? Its doing the same thing over and over(Favre,Rogers) expecting a different result. That’s not historic, its called crazy.

  26. Favre was 2nd in MVP voting the year before he came to the Jets. Rodgers was an 8-9 QB and probably outside the top 100 for MVP consideration.

