Joe Douglas “optimistic and hopeful” about new deal for Quinnen Williams

Getty Images

Jets defensive tackle Quinnen Williams is seeking a contract extension, as he’s currently set to be paid $9.594 million under his fifth-year option in 2023.

According to General Manager Joe Douglas, there has been some progress in negotiating a new deal, saying he’s had “a lot of positive discussions” with Williams’ agent.

“I feel like we’re trending in a good place,” Douglas said in his Tuesday press conference. “So, optimistic and hopeful is how I’d describe that.”

Williams has not been participating in the team’s voluntary offseason program with the ongoing negotiation for his second contract.

The No. 3 overall pick of the 2019 draft, Williams was an All-Pro for the first time in 2022. He recorded 12.0 sacks, 12 tackles for loss, and 28 quarterback hits in 16 games. He also had four passes defensed, a pair of forced fumbles, and a fumble recovery.

Williams has registered 27.5 sacks, 33 TFLs, and 60 QB hits in his four seasons.