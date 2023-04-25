Judge denies Brett Favre’s effort to dismiss civil lawsuit over Mississippi welfare funds

USA TODAY Sports

In the latest episode of As The Favre Turns, the Hall of Fame quarterback has failed to secure dismissal of civil claims made against him.

Via Mississippi Today, Hinds County Circuit Court Judge Faye Peterson has denied former Favre’s motion to dismiss the case against him. Judge Peterson called Favre’s arguments “unpersuasive and inapplicable.”

“Obviously Brett Favre is disappointed in the court’s ruling. His legal team is exploring their options,” a spokesperson for Favre said in response to the ruling.

At this stage, it’s hard to knock out a civil case. There basically has to be no legal underpinning for the claims being made against the party trying to be dismissed.

In the ruling, Judge Peterson said that the claims against Favre “stem from allegations surrounding his involvement with and dealings to secure funding for the construction of a brick-and-mortar volleyball facility at the University of Southern Mississippi as well as allegations surrounding his efforts to secure funds for a for-profit drug company, Prevacus,” and that the case against Favre contends that he “personally guaranteed funds for the construction of a volleyball facility at USM, that he was unsuccessful at fundraising efforts, that he conducted months of negotiations and backdoor meetings with other named defendants and the University of Southern Mississippi Athletic Foundation to acquire funding, that the funding came from [Temporary Assistance for Need Families} funds and that said were used of non-TANF purposes, i.e. construction of a volleyball facility.”

Favre was trying to score a quick and easy — and inexpensive — dismissal from the case. He’ll now have to proceed with his defense. At some point, he’ll likely have to testify under oath. If that happens, he’ll face pointed and aggressive questions about what he knew, when he knew it, what he did, and why he did it.

He currently doesn’t face criminal charges. The longer this lasts, the more likely it becomes that something will happen that gets the attention of an ambitious state or perhaps even federal prosecutor.