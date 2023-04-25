Sam Franklin signs one-year deal with Panthers

Getty Images

The Panthers signed safety Sam Franklin to a one-year deal, the team announced Tuesday.

The Panthers had tendered him at the lowest level, $2.67 million, for 2023, but he signed a different deal. Terms are unknown.

The core special teams player played all 17 games last season with one start. He saw action on 88 defensive snaps and 359 special teams snaps, which was 76 percent of the Panthers’ special teams snaps last season.

Franklin, 27, had 20 tackles and a forced fumble in 2022.

In three seasons in Carolina, Franklin has played 47 games with five starts. He has seen action on 489 defensive snaps and 773 on special teams. He has 67 tackles, a sack, a forced fumble and two passes defensed.