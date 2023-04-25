Sean McVay: Aaron Donald is motivated, he’ll elevate the players around him

Getty Images

If the Rams are in a rebuilding phase, that wouldn’t seem to fit with the interests of future Hall of Fame defensive tackle Aaron Donald, who presumably would rather compete for another Super Bowl ring than play for another five-win team like last year’s Rams.

But Rams coach Sean McVay says that Donald is going to be a great fit for everything the Rams want to do in 2023. McVay says Donald will help the Rams compete, and that Donald will also be a great influence on the younger players the Rams are bringing in as they attempt to build their roster back up.

“Aaron is a great competitor,” McVay said. “Aaron is motivated. The greats elevate everyone around them.”

Donald, who will turn 32 next month, hasn’t hid the fact that he’s been thinking about retirement. And with three Defensive Player of the Year awards to his credit, he has nothing left to prove in his NFL career. But as long as he’s playing the Rams are confident that he’ll play well and help the players around him get better as well.