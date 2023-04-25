Sean McVay: Aaron Donald is motivated, he’ll elevate the players around him

Posted by Michael David Smith on April 25, 2023, 4:51 PM EDT
Los Angeles Rams v Kansas City Chiefs
If the Rams are in a rebuilding phase, that wouldn’t seem to fit with the interests of future Hall of Fame defensive tackle Aaron Donald, who presumably would rather compete for another Super Bowl ring than play for another five-win team like last year’s Rams.

But Rams coach Sean McVay says that Donald is going to be a great fit for everything the Rams want to do in 2023. McVay says Donald will help the Rams compete, and that Donald will also be a great influence on the younger players the Rams are bringing in as they attempt to build their roster back up.

“Aaron is a great competitor,” McVay said. “Aaron is motivated. The greats elevate everyone around them.”

Donald, who will turn 32 next month, hasn’t hid the fact that he’s been thinking about retirement. And with three Defensive Player of the Year awards to his credit, he has nothing left to prove in his NFL career. But as long as he’s playing the Rams are confident that he’ll play well and help the players around him get better as well.

6 responses to “Sean McVay: Aaron Donald is motivated, he’ll elevate the players around him

  1. For the ridiculous money they are paying him he should be doing cart wheels throughout training camp for team. By the way, looked like either teams found ways to slow him down or he’s lost a step because he was not the same player.

  2. They should trade him (to the Steelers) before he plays out his contract and signs with the Steelers.

  3. The Rams are on a decade rebuilding process, the best Donald could do for the team is be traded for a several picks, doesn’t really matter what they are they just need picks to actually start the rebuild.

  4. Aaron Donald elevates whomever is fortunate enough to play alongside him. He’s the best there is, best there was, and best there ever will be. We won’t have a top 5 defense next season, but we will be contenders. We’ll beat the Niners. Everyone who is predicting our doom will have to suffer the indignity of seeing the Rams kick butt. Stafford will have a career season.

  5. A.Donald has had his head out of the game for over a year. He’s quoted last year “I seriously considered retiring”
    If the Rams are serious about rebuilding they’d take the best offer they can get for Donald. His best days are way behind him.

