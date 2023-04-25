Steve Keim: Kyler Murray got me an extension, Nick Bosa would’ve gotten me fired

Posted by Mike Florio on April 25, 2023, 3:53 PM EDT
Arizona Cardinals Introduce Kyler Murray
Former Cardinals G.M. Steve Keim has been making the media rounds in the run-up to the draft. And he’s said a few interesting things. The most interesting thing perhaps came on Tuesday, during an appearance on The Dan Patrick Show.

Last week, Keim disclosed that, before the 2019 draft, 49ers defensive end Nick Bosa said if the Cardinals take quarterback Kyler Murray with the No. 1 overall selection, Bosa “will haunt you for the rest of your career.” Asked today whether Keim would still take Murray over Bosa, Keim said this: “Well, Kyler got me an extension. Nick Bosa probably would have gotten me fired.”

Keim said it with a laugh, but then he turned serious when Dan Patrick pushed back.

“Well, your quarterback position is the guy who can propel your team the quickest,” Keim said. “And he did that. Could Nick Bosa have gotten us to an 11-win team that year, two years ago?”

Keim also said he’d still give Murray the extension that the Cardinals gave to Murray last year. Given the torn ACL that Murray suffered during the 2022 season and the inherent uncertainty as to when and how he’ll heal, the obvious right answer seems to be no.

Said Keim on that point: “It’s because I still believe in the young man, and because supply-and-demand at that position, either you have one or you don’t. And whether they all have questions and holes, you have to be able to — you’re either in or you’re out.”

The Cardinals were in. And now Keim is out. Plenty of factors went into the decision, but Murray ultimately wasn’t good enough to avoid getting Keim fired.

The reality is that the Cardinals believed Murray wouldn’t play in 2022 for the slotted fourth-year salary he was due to make. If they’d waited, and he’d be playing in 2023 under his fifth-year option, and they’d be sorting it all out after the coming season.

Instead, Murray ended up with more than $100 million fully guaranteed at signing, and $160 million guaranteed for injury. It was a great deal for him, given the intervening events.

Meanwhile, the 49ers struck it rich with Bosa — and they still haven’t given him his second contract. And he hasn’t gotten anyone fired.

12 responses to “Steve Keim: Kyler Murray got me an extension, Nick Bosa would’ve gotten me fired

  1. He’s not wrong. Murray made a quick difference. This is the benefit to running QBs and the reason not to sit them. The second defenses figure out tendencies and such, the running QB is in trouble if they don’t adapt their passing game to the pro level. Same goes for the inevitable injuries. Once the injuries start compromising speed and quickness, the running QB is in trouble. I have no idea why a team would sit a running QB when their running is most effective and they are resilient to injury.

    Unfortunately for the Cardinals, I think Murray is at that crossroads already. Time will tell.

  2. Instead, Murray ended up with more than $100 million fully guaranteed at signing, and $160 million guaranteed for injury. It was a great deal for him, given the intervening events.

    Meanwhile, the 49ers struck it rich with Bosa — and they still haven’t given him his second contract. And he hasn’t gotten anyone fired.

    ——————————

    Looking at the Lamar Jackson situation this is the perfect arm chair analysis. We see what the results were. Obviously Brady is going 1 overall, but does Brady become Brady if he’s picked number 1?

    With QB there is so much inherent risk. As you’ve pointed out time and again waiting for a contract extension only makes it more expensive. Teams would love to pay guys from the crystal ball. They can’t so they take their chances. I don’t believe in Kyler but I never have. If I believed in him I haven’t seen enough to tell me to stop believing in him. There’s no reason to relitigate whether he should have gotten a contract extension or not. The team did what it thought best, it may turn out, it may not. That’s the risk they took and have to take given the realities of QB in the NFL.

  4. Bosa is a great player but he also missed an entire season with a torn ACL. That was his 3th season ending injury in 5 years dating back to high school. And the alternative at QB for the Cardinals was Josh Rosen, so…

    They also had a still productive Chandler Jones and a rookie scale Hassan Reddick under contract at that time.

    Of course the Murray extension looks like an overpay, but the draft pick itself? A QB over an edge defender was an obvious call. Kiem is right….drafting Bosa to and staying put with Rosen would have gotten him fired 4 years ago. Daniel Jones, Dwayne Haskins, Drew Lock, and Will Grier were the other QBs taken in the top 100 picks. So getting one later wasn’t an option either.

  5. It’s highly possible that Murray can get him fired. Ask Kliff Kingsbury. Bosa is a beast, so I don’t understand his logic there

  7. This guy will never be in a front office position in the NFL again unless the Jets hire him.

    WOW

  9. Put down the crack pipe…..those two players aren’t close to the same level…He paid a lazy primadonna a kings ransom. Good Luck Arizoa.

  12. “Murray ultimately wasn’t good enough to avoid getting Keim fired”

    __________________________________________

    Uh I think Keim ultimately wasn’t good enough to avoid getting Keim fired even if you ignore the off the field transgressions. Murray isn’t the best QB but he is certainly not the worst. Keim Kingsbury and especially Bidwell may very well have been the worst at their jobs.

