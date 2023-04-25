Tom Telesco optimistic J.C. Jackson will be ready for training camp

April 25, 2023
Chargers cornerback J.C. Jackson missed much of the 2022 season after suffering a torn patella tendon in the team’s Week Seven loss to the Seahawks.

But according to General Manager Tom Telesco, Jackson has been making solid progress in his rehab and could be ready for the start of training camp.

“That’s the hope, yeah,” Telesco said, via Eric Smith of the team’s website. “We’re still about three months from there, but that’s the hope. Optimistic on that.”

Telesco noted that Jackson “looks great for where he is right now.”

“Now he’s still got some ways to go but I saw him running in the weight room the other day on the treadmill. He looked really good,” Telesco said. “Hopefully that keeps progressing the same way.”

Jackson signed a five-year deal worth $82.5 million with the Chargers in March of last year. In five games with Los Angeles last season, he recorded 15 total tackles with two passes defensed.

