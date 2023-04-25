Tommy Townsend re-signs with Kansas City

Posted by Myles Simmons on April 25, 2023, 5:37 PM EDT
Super Bowl LVII - Kansas City Chiefs v Philadelphia Eagles
Getty Images

The Chiefs officially have their punter back for 2023.

Tommy Townsend has re-signed with Kansas City, according to Field Yates of ESPN.

Having entered the league as an undrafted free agent in 2020, Townsend had been tendered as a restricted free agent.

Townsend had one of the league’s easier assignments as a punter in 2022, given that he played for the team that finished No. 1 in yards and scoring. But he still was a first-team All-Pro after averaging a career-high 50.4 yards on his 53 punts and averaged 45.6 net yards per punt. Twenty-two of Townsend’s punts were downed inside the 20 with only four touchbacks.

In 49 games over his young career, Townsend has averaged 47.6 yards per punt and 43.2 net yards on 142 attempts.

Permalink 1 Comment Feed for comments Back to top

1 responses to “Tommy Townsend re-signs with Kansas City

  1. Remember the drama last season about him holding for the kicker, Butker? No one was happy. Be interesting to see if Townsend holds for extra points and FGs this season.

Leave a Reply

You must be logged in to leave a comment. Not a member? Register now!

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.