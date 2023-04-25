Will Aaron Rodgers attend OTAs?

Getty Images

One reason for the Jets to not drive a hard bargain with the Packers over Aaron Rodgers was to get the deal done, so that they could get him in the building for the offseason program and, eventually, Organized Team Activities.

So now the question becomes whether Rodgers will be there for the voluntary portion of the offseason program.

Yes, it’s voluntary. We know. But it’s also an important time for a new player on a new team to get himself comfortable and, perhaps more importantly, to make sure new players are comfortable with him.

That’s what he overlooked last year, when staying away from the voluntary portion of the offseason program in Green Bay, without Davante Adams on the team. Young receivers who grew up idolizing Rodgers would have benefited from getting to know him in a more relaxed setting. And that anxiety may have contributed to the fact that it took a while for the young receivers (specifically Christian Watson) to blossom. By the time they did, it was too late to get to the postseason.

In contrast, Chiefs quarterback Patrick Mahomes was fully involved in the offseason program as the team prepared for life without Tyreek Hill. And what happened with the Chiefs?

While Rodgers knows receiver Allen Lazard well, he doesn’t know Garrett Wilson or Mecole Hardman, or whoever else they might add (other than Randall Cobb and/or Marcedes Lewis). Rodgers, if he wants to get the most out of his first year with the Jets, needs to be there. The other Packers players need him to be there.

And here’s why he might do it. The fact that the Packers dug in their heels and didn’t really let go possibly pisses Rodgers off, making him more intent on getting the best revenge by living well.

The best way to live well is to get involved with his new team immediately. The sooner Rodgers does it, the better off he and the Jets will be.