XFL 3.0 finishes its first season with 622,000 average viewers

Posted by Mike Florio on April 25, 2023, 4:35 PM EDT
XFL: Defender vs Renegades
The XFL returned for its third iteration in 2023. It likely did enough to have a second consecutive season for the first time ever.

Via Sports Business Journal, the XFL generated an average audience of 622,000 viewers for the 10-week 2023 regular season.

The bad news is that the numbers are down dramatically from 2020, a season shortened by the pandemic but that drew 1.87 million viewers on average.

In Week 10, XFL averaged 568,000, besting the USFL, which averaged 455,000 viewers. The XFL also beat the USFL in a pair of apples-to-apples network competitions over the past weekend.

The USFL saw a 42-percent slippage from Week One to Week Two of the second season of its second attempt at making a go of non-NFL football.

It remains to be seen whether one or both of these leagues can thrive over the long haul. The core question becomes whether the quest for football games on which to bet — especially when real-time, play-by-play betting fully blooms — will generate enough interest and revenue to justify the ongoing investment in spring football.

  4. Of course they have less viewers. Every time they bring it out they cancel it after the first season. They have to prove they’re going to be around for a while.

  5. They should merge and form a league that acts a true minor league for the NFL. Maybe even take the all-stars from each league and form teams to play against the NFL in the pre-season.

  6. Minor leagues don’t work in football. The only real position you can develop is QB. Everyone else is just wrecking their body. GMs don’t like college guys who are a little older, they aren’t going to start looking at guys who are 26 or 27. You peak in the NFL at 28 unless you are a special athlete and those guys are in the NFL. Might find a couple exceptions every 10 years but not enough to warrant having a minor league system. NCAAF is the minor leagues and now they get a little money too.

  7. Meh, have to admit I have left plenty of XFL games on in the background while I was doing whatever on the weekends.

    It’s not the best of football.

    That being said, I would rather watch bad football than NBA garbage. Any day of the week.

    Viva XFL. At least it gives me football when there is no other good sporting alternative.

  8. I checked into more games than I expected to. It’s not appointment viewing, but it’s being bored on a Saturday or Sunday on the couch viewing.

    If they stay afloat I think the talent will improve since the players who don’t make the NFL will have a consistent option to keep playing. But that won’t happen if it’s a league that players think could fold at any moment.

  9. I think the biggest problem is the scheduling. They need to be on a set schedule and on network television. Some weeks the games were starting at 10PM est. Start the games Sunday at 1/4/8 every week, and have the 1pm game on network television.

