Aaron Rodgers blamed cell service at his house for not returning Brian Gutekunst’s calls

Posted by Charean Williams on April 26, 2023, 2:47 PM EDT
New York Jets Introduce Quarterback Aaron Rodgers
Getty Images

Aaron Rodgers never returned multiple phone messages left by Packers General Manager Brian Gutekunst this offseason. Instead, Gutekunst communicated with Rodgers’ agent, David Dunn, as the relationship between the team and the quarterback dissolved.

In his introductory news conference with the Jets, Rodgers wisecracked when asked about not responding to Gutekunst.

“People who know me, I’m fortunate to live in a beautiful house,” Rodgers said. “The only downside is I have very limited cell service. If you want to get ahold of me, I need to see your face. You have to FaceTime me.”

Rodgers is Rodgers, and he obviously was done with the organization that drafted him after last season. He said on March 15 that it was his “intention” to play for the Jets.

Gutekunst revealed at the owners’ meetings last month that he had not been able to reach Rodgers, and he said earlier this week that Rodgers had never returned his messages.

“Again, it would’ve been nice to have those conversations, but at the same time, over the last few years, I kind of understood that they may not happen. So it’s different,” Gutekunst said before praising Rodgers for what he’s meant to the organization.

Rodgers, whose 18 seasons in Green Bay is a franchise record, threw a team-record 475 career passing touchdowns. He won a Super Bowl and earned four MVP awards.

  1. Nonsense. even if the calls did not go through right away, as soon as he drove into any area with service, he would get the call/messages.

    What a terrible excuse.

  2. AR is a special kind of jerk and this will not end well with the NY media. The Jets leadership is terrible and the fans deserve better. Fire the owner!

  5. Perfectly passive-aggressive move by a passive-aggressive guy. Wouldn’t expect any more (or much less).

  8. Sure Right I gotcha, because when you return to an area with reception, none of those vm will be sent through. C’mon where ya been living in a dark room???

  9. Your excuses, Gutekunst whining… sounds like a session with divorce lawyers.

  11. The hubris of this guy! How smart does he think he is and how stupid the rest of us are?

  13. Rodgers is Rodgers, and he obviously was done with the organization that drafted him after last season.
    ++++++
    Then why did you have to write so many articles about it before (and during) the darkness retreat?

  14. I guess Aaron uses an old phone that doesn’t have Wi-Fi calling, since it’s been around for years and pretty much every modern phone has it enabled by default. Unless his paranoia prevents him from connecting his phone to his own Wi-Fi, I don’t believe the explanation.

  15. Rodgers travels extensively to remote areas. He has a satellite phone available. Don’t kid yourselves. Look at each and every word for double-entendres or hidden meanings. He’s a purposeful deceiver.

  17. Ok…

    Either both Brian and Aaron are two of the Dumbest humans walking the earth or..

    No.. there is no Or…

    They are both idiots.

    There have been MULTIPLE stories about these supposed lack of phone calls for Months… and both of them have had time to discuss this with reporters…

    And both have given lame excuses as why they couldn’t get it done.

    Bad cell service at the house…

    Awesome…

  19. Everyone keeps worrying about the NY media, forgetting that Rodgers is a special kind of self centered. He will just laugh at them, he’ll argue in a completely calm manner and then talk about them to Pat McAfee. He doesn’t clash with the media as much as he just thinks they’re all wrong and he’s so far above them that their opinions about him are just fuel. They may not get along, but I doubt it will impact him at all.

  21. The answer to all of AR’s weirdness is right under our noses. Whenever there is a NFL event. – Super Bowl, NFL Draft, etc – RODGERS inserts himself into the headline news. He waited until this week to close the trade deal and show up for a presser. Russell Wilson used to pull the same stunt until he embarrasses himself with his subpar play.

  22. He’s still the same person. And anyone who can’t see that he’s wasting no time going into passive- aggressive mode regarding the Packers, then all you want to see is the roses.

  25. He’s just an arrogant nozzle. You asked for it Jets fans and you got it. It’s all smiles now until October and November hit.

  27. “Most players speak through their agents.”

    I’m sure his agent would have done a live action facepalm if he knew what Rodgers was going to say.

  28. As a Bears Fan I’m glad he is gone but man has Greenbay has to be bummed wasted back to back HOF Qbs. They only got 2 Super Bowl wins and only 3 appearances in those 31 years. Hell my team had 1 appearance with Rex Grossman at Qb during that time.

  30. As enlightened as he is, I’m surprised to hear he has a phone at all.

  31. No, he was expecting Gute to show up at his door step, on bended-knee, begging for an audience. He just basically validated everything that the Packer organization said out loud and/or were thinking. No matter what happens, it was time for him to go.

  32. Maybe Gutekunst could have left a voice mail explaining why the team hadn’t drafted a first-round WR for 20 years.

  33. Clearly trolling and being glib. Even the article said he “wisecracked”.

    Nice to see all the Verizon network engineers in here to solve the case, though.

  36. The dog ate my homework.
    The sun was in my eyes.
    The check is in the mail.
    I’ll only…

    What a jerk!

  37. Did Aaron really use the “i’m going into a tunnel” defense for not getting his calls?

  38. I see your poor cell reception issue, and I raise you a delayed faxed Elvis Dumerville contract. Excuses that would work 10 years before either actually happened…

