Aaron Rodgers blamed cell service at his house for not returning Brian Gutekunst’s calls

Getty Images

Aaron Rodgers never returned multiple phone messages left by Packers General Manager Brian Gutekunst this offseason. Instead, Gutekunst communicated with Rodgers’ agent, David Dunn, as the relationship between the team and the quarterback dissolved.

In his introductory news conference with the Jets, Rodgers wisecracked when asked about not responding to Gutekunst.

“People who know me, I’m fortunate to live in a beautiful house,” Rodgers said. “The only downside is I have very limited cell service. If you want to get ahold of me, I need to see your face. You have to FaceTime me.”

Rodgers is Rodgers, and he obviously was done with the organization that drafted him after last season. He said on March 15 that it was his “intention” to play for the Jets.

Gutekunst revealed at the owners’ meetings last month that he had not been able to reach Rodgers, and he said earlier this week that Rodgers had never returned his messages.

“Again, it would’ve been nice to have those conversations, but at the same time, over the last few years, I kind of understood that they may not happen. So it’s different,” Gutekunst said before praising Rodgers for what he’s meant to the organization.

Rodgers, whose 18 seasons in Green Bay is a franchise record, threw a team-record 475 career passing touchdowns. He won a Super Bowl and earned four MVP awards.