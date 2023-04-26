Aaron Rodgers declines to commit to 2024: “I’m just going to focus on this season”

Posted by Michael David Smith on April 26, 2023, 2:18 PM EDT
New York Jets Introduce Quarterback Aaron Rodgers
Jets quarterback Aaron Rodgers isn’t thinking beyond the 2023 season.

Asked today if he will be a Jet in 2024, Rodgers declined to commit to that.

“Right now I’m just going to focus on this season,” Rodgers said. “I’m excited to be here.”

The Jets have given up a second-round pick in 2023 and will give up either a first- or second-round pick in 2024, and they’re spending a lot of salary cap space on Rodgers as well. With that kind of investment, they would hope that Rodgers would be playing for them for more than one season.

But the reality is Rodgers will turn 40 this season, and NFL players who can keep playing at a high level after turning 40 are few and far between. So no one knows whether Rodgers will be able to keep it going into 2024 and beyond. He’s preparing to play in 2023 and isn’t preparing for anything beyond that.

6 responses to “Aaron Rodgers declines to commit to 2024: “I’m just going to focus on this season”

  1. He’s going to screw the Jets. There’s no way he’s showing up off season and 2024 is a coin flip at best.

  2. Aaron Rodgers is 90%retired. He”s making some good New York media contacts for his future. A sucker is born every minute and that’s the Jets. They will get nothing out this but giving the Packers their high draft picks. This quarterback shuffle worked for the Bucs and Rams. Not happening for the Jets.

  6. Can’t wait to see Jet’s fans lose another conference championship game and go into 2024 with that beautiful hope for a Superbowl only to be jerked around for a few months even when giving the guy hundreds of millions.

