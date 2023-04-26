Aaron Rodgers: I’m going to make Zach Wilson’s life heaven off the field

Posted by Charean Williams on April 26, 2023, 4:14 PM EDT
New York Jets v Green Bay Packers
Jets quarterback Zach Wilson knew after last season ended that the team could add a veteran quarterback this offseason. He vowed, at the time, to “make that dude’s life hell in practice every day.”

On Wednesday, the Jets made the acquisition of Aaron Rodgers official.

“He’s going to make my life hell in practice,” Rodgers smirked, via Pat Leonard of the New York Daily News, “and I’m going to make his life heaven off the field. Part of my goal here is to help him get his confidence back.”

Wilson was a fanboy of Rodgers’ while growing up, and now he will get to learn from Rodgers. Jets General Manager Joe Douglas said Tuesday that was a “great thing” for Wilson.

“No one works harder, no one loves ball more than Zach Wilson,” Douglas explained. “And him having the opportunity to really shadow and be with a first-ballot, Hall of Fame quarterback every day, every hour he’s in the building, that’s a great opportunity and a great experience.”

The Jets made Wilson the second overall pick in 2021, and they are 8-14 with him as a starter. He has completed 55.2 percent of his passes for 4,022 yards with 15 touchdowns and 18 interceptions.

17 responses to “Aaron Rodgers: I’m going to make Zach Wilson’s life heaven off the field

  1. Cause Wilson no longer needs to worry about taking a snap so he can Officially just start phoning it in?

  3. This is what GM expected, hope Rodger shed some knowledges sparks on Wilson. Hoping Wilson taking it in stride and get better. I’m McLoving it.

  4. Why am I getting a mental image of Aaron and Zack in a sweat lodge with an elder shaman?

  5. He’s probably going to ask him to go out cave exploring in the darkness… 👻😲😬

  6. Hopefully a soon-to-be 40 year old tiger CAN change his stripes and mentor Wilson the way he seems to be alluding to. Cuz history has shown Rodgers will continue to be in his own corner first and foremost.

  7. I never imagined I’d say this, but of the two I’d say Zach Wilson has the bigger ego.

  8. Aaron Rodgers is a great QB. He has never been a great leader. Rodgers teaching leadership skills to Zach Wilson is the blind leading the blind.

  9. Rodgers + NYC media = awesome. When does the first passive aggressive attack happen? How long before this blows up? Even if doesn’t, this will be entertaining.

  11. Oh…. I took that to mean that Aaron was going to be introducing Zach to some older, more mature women.

  13. Perfect qb coach for a young player, the guy he idolizes. Watch and learn.

  15. Aaron Rodgers: I’m going to make Zach Wilson’s life heaven off the field. Jerry Seinfeld: Not that there’s anything wrong with that!!

  16. Rodger’s ego has no limits. Ask Jordan Love how Rodgers helped him. He’s going to make his life easier by allowing him to make tons of money while sitting on the bench and take 1-2 years of playing time off of his career. If Wilson was the real deal they wouldn’t have spent all the time and money wooing Rodgers and Jets management knows it’s a bunch of BS.

  17. Gonna make his life Heaven off the field….He must know a lot of old women to introduce to Elroy Jetson

