Aaron Rodgers: Nathaniel Hackett is a big reason I’m here

USA TODAY Images

Maybe Aaron Rodgers would be in New York without the presence of offensive coordinator Nathaniel Hackett . . . but maybe not.

While the additions of former teammates Allen Lazard and Tim Boyle were important for Rodgers, Hackett was more important.

“A big reason I’m here, I’ve got to mention, is Nathaniel Hackett, who is here,” Rodgers said Wednesday, via Ryan Taylor of NBC Sports Chicago. “Hack and I became really close friends for three years in Green Bay. I love him like a brother, and I believe in him, and I’m really happy to be back working with him.”

Hackett left as the Packers’ offensive coordinator in 2022 to take over as head coach of the Broncos. It was a disastrous first year, and Hackett did not even make it through the season before being fired.

The Jets quickly hired him as their offensive coordinator, and Rodgers last month took issue with the notion that the team hired Hackett only to secure Rodgers.

But Hackett’s presence in New York made Rodgers’ decision a no-brainer.

They now are reunited on the Jets with high hopes for 2023.