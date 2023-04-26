Aaron Rodgers plans to start practicing “tomorrow”

Posted by Mike Florio on April 26, 2023, 2:27 PM EDT
New York Jets Introduce Quarterback Aaron Rodgers
Getty Images

Although he wasn’t as specific and unequivocal as he could have been, Jets quarterback Aaron Rodgers made it clear that he will have a much higher commitment to participating in the voluntary portion of the offseason program in 2023 than he had in recent years.

Of course, in recent years, his commitment was none.

Pressed for a specific answer by Josina Anderson of CBS Sports during his introductory press conference on when he’ll practice, Rodgers said, “Does tomorrow count? Yeah, tomorrow. I’ll be in there tomorrow, yeah.”

Of course, there’s not actually practice tomorrow. The OTAs are still several weeks away.

Rodgers also said he wants to be around the guys and get to know the facility and the area. He also said he plans to “put together some fun events” so that he can start team building and get to know the guys.

Maybe he learned from his experience last year that being standoffish and aloof in the offseason won’t help the team, at all. Maybe, in his effort to stick it to his former team, he’ll work even harder to do everything he can to properly connect with his new one.

Permalink 5 Comments Feed for comments Back to top

5 responses to “Aaron Rodgers plans to start practicing “tomorrow”

  1. “Maybe, in his effort to stick it to his former team, he’ll work even harder to do everything he can to properly connect with his new one.”

    This. 100% we see him come out as the most team-first starting veteran QB the league has ever seen just to spite the Packers

  2. Note to self: He hasn’t done it yet. He only said he would. Check each and every word carefully for a possible nuanced reversal down the road.

  3. Rodgers knows the old adage; Tomorrow never comes. Just like the old bartender said; ‘Free beer tomorrow’.

  4. Maybe, in his effort to stick it to his former team, he’ll work even harder to do everything he can to properly connect with his new one.
    +++++
    I missed where he said he’s trying to stick it to his former team?

    Aaron Rodgers is an excellent quarterback but you don’t want him leading the team building.

  5. I believe Rodgers sabotaged last year. Maybe he didn’t go out and say he was going to play poorly on purpose (he’s too selfish for that), but I think he wanted out so badly and knew the best way out was a bad year so he didn’t prepare, didn’t work with the rookie WRs. This year he’ll be motivated to prove everyone wrong and he’ll be great. That says a lot more about Rodgers the person that it does Rodgers the player.

Leave a Reply

You must be logged in to leave a comment. Not a member? Register now!

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.