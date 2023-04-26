Aaron Rodgers: The Super Bowl III trophy is looking a little lonely

Getty Images

Aaron Rodgers held his first press conference as a member of the Jets on Wednesday afternoon and he didn’t wait long before explaining why he’s made the move to the AFC East club.

Rodgers noted that he knew the Jets have a good team because they “smoked” the Packers in Green Bay last season and that he wants “to be part of a team that can win it all” at this point in his career. He said he believes “this is a place where we can get that done” while acknowledging that his new team doesn’t have the same history of success as his former one.

Rodgers said that “the Super Bowl III trophy is looking a little lonely” and explained how he sees himself fitting into the bid to add a second one to the team’s collection.

“This is building right now,” Rodgers said. “He’s building something special the right way with the right values, the right type of leadership. I think I can just fit in perfectly. I’m not here to be a savior of any kind. I’m just here to be the best quarterback I can be, to lead authentically and to inspire the guys around me to raise their level of play.”

Rodgers has the same number of Super Bowl wins as the Jets and getting a second one would burnish his already strong standing among the league’s best quarterbacks, so both sides have plenty to gain if their partnership works out as hoped.