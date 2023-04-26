Aaron Rodgers: The Super Bowl III trophy is looking a little lonely

Posted by Josh Alper on April 26, 2023, 2:38 PM EDT
New York Jets Introduce Quarterback Aaron Rodgers
Aaron Rodgers held his first press conference as a member of the Jets on Wednesday afternoon and he didn’t wait long before explaining why he’s made the move to the AFC East club.

Rodgers noted that he knew the Jets have a good team because they “smoked” the Packers in Green Bay last season and that he wants “to be part of a team that can win it all” at this point in his career. He said he believes “this is a place where we can get that done” while acknowledging that his new team doesn’t have the same history of success as his former one.

Rodgers said that “the Super Bowl III trophy is looking a little lonely” and explained how he sees himself fitting into the bid to add a second one to the team’s collection.

“This is building right now,” Rodgers said. “He’s building something special the right way with the right values, the right type of leadership. I think I can just fit in perfectly. I’m not here to be a savior of any kind. I’m just here to be the best quarterback I can be, to lead authentically and to inspire the guys around me to raise their level of play.”

Rodgers has the same number of Super Bowl wins as the Jets and getting a second one would burnish his already strong standing among the league’s best quarterbacks, so both sides have plenty to gain if their partnership works out as hoped.

17 responses to “Aaron Rodgers: The Super Bowl III trophy is looking a little lonely

  2. “Rodgers said that “the Super Bowl III trophy is looking a little lonely” and explained how he sees himself fitting into the bid to add a second one to the team’s collection.”

    Would have been cheaper and more effective to just install a mirror next to it.

  3. No questions about his attacks on Big Pharma and his new buddy/boss, Woody Johnson, billionaire from his family’s role in Big Pharma. Y tough NY media, my butt.

  6. Oh yes, the JETS are where he can get that done. This entire saga is ludicrous and rather depressing.

  7. Says the guy with one Super Bowl win in 18 years playing in the easiest division in football in the easiest conference in football.

  8. I am 54. I was born in January 1969 after the Jets won the Super Bowl. Not once in my life has the Jets won the Super Bowl. That is a long time without a Super Bowl win.

  9. He and the Jets will be lucky to sniff the AFC Championship game along the likes of Mahomes/Allen/Burrow. Good luck, buddy. Time is ticking and the young’ns are only getting better.

    ——————————————————————

    It is 2069. You are 100 and you still don’t have another Super Bowl win.

  12. The Jets are going to be going down like the Hindenburg this year

    This is going to be the biggest disaster since the butt fumble

  13. Says the guy with one Super Bowl win in 18 years playing in the easiest division in football in the easiest conference in football.
    ==========

    Even with the Patriots complete dominance; the NFC won 8 Super Bowls in Rodgers 18 years.

    56% for the AFC. What a juggernaut…..

  15. The Jets actually are a pretty good overall team, but even if Rodgers gets back to his MVP form of 2021 (highly doubtful considering his age) the Jets would still be behind the Chiefs, Bengals, and probably the Bills. I dont see the Jets winning the SB in the next 2 years, and thats the longest that Rodgers would play for.

  16. This won’t end well. Jets fans may think Rodgers is the missing piece, and I’m sure the Broncos thought so too with Wilson…

  17. Remember, Trent Dilfer and Matt Stafford has as many titles as A-aron
    ============

    So its about the team, not the QB?

    Noted.

