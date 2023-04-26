Bryce Young: I focus on what I can control, I can’t grow any taller

Posted by Michael David Smith on April 26, 2023, 12:26 PM EDT
2022 CFP National Championship - Georgia v Alabama
Getty Images

Bryce Young is expected to be the first player drafted tomorrow night, but as a 5-foot-10 quarterback, he still faces questions about his height.

One of those questions came when talking to reporters today, and Young said he’s focusing only on what he can control, which doesn’t include his height.

“I’m confident in my abilities,” Young said. “I don’t know how to play the game another way. I’ve been this size relative to the people around me my entire life. I focus on what I control, and I can’t grow. That doesn’t fall into that category, I can’t get any taller. I focus on myself. I’m confident in myself with what I’ve been able to do and I’m excited for the work it’s going to take.”

Young had a great college career at Alabama despite his diminutive stature, and the Panthers seem confident that Young can keep playing at a high level in the NFL.

